Senate wants correction in current table

With the new minimum wage forecast for next year, many people will have to pay more income tax. However, the government intends to try to reverse this possibility, correcting the IRPF table for 2023. The proposal is a suggestion of the Federal Senate itself. So, to find out what that would entail and what the next developments are, check out below.

Senate wants correction in income tax table

Thus, according to forecasts so far, the value of the new salary for 2023 would be R$ 1,294. In 2022, the minimum wage is R$ 1,212. But, it is worth saying that this is just a prediction. The actual value may differ and change until January 1, 2023. There is a lot at stake this year, including presidential elections (which can also affect inflation).

However, if the minimum wage stays in the range that the government provides, those who receive a minimum wage and a half will need to declare the Income Tax. Something that does not happen today, as this group is exempt from the declaration. This small change would put more people out of the exemption range. Which would mean more tax collection.

The Senate, however, wants to prevent that from happening. For this, it created a series of proposals for the correction of the Income Tax table. This table has not been updated since 2015. In addition, if the actions are approved, there should also be an increase in the exemption range. At this time, the limit is up to BRL 1,903.98.

Finally, one of the projects on the subject is by Senator Veneziano Vital do Rêgo, MDB. Its text is already under analysis by the Economic Affairs Committee, and it provides for a progressive correction of the table, based on inflation. Another proposal wants to regulate an annual readjustment in the table. It remains to wait to see the decision to be made.

