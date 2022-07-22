Serie B: G-4 clubs surpass 60% of chances of access to the elite; Vila Nova has an 83% risk of falling | Brazilian series b

With the end of the season in Série B of the Brazilian Championship, the mathematicians started the calculations to project the clubs with more chances of access and also those that are at risk of relegation to the third division after 19 rounds. Another highlight is the title of the competition.

According to the mathematics department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the cruise, the team that leads the Segundana, has a 71.9% chance of winning the cup. The possibility of being in the elite in 2023 is even higher: 98%.

Who also appears with good numbers is the trio Vasco, Guild and Bahia, which closes the G-4. All have more than 60% (check the table below).

CHANCES OF ACCESS CLUB PROJECTION PUNCTUATION cruise 98.3% 42 Vasco da Gama 73.3% 35 Guild 68.4% 33 Bahia 65.2% 34 tombense 24.1% 28 Novorizontino 13.5% 26 Sampaio Correa 12.6% 25 sport 11% 27 Londoner 10% 26 CRB 6.5% 25 Criciúma 4.3% 24 brusque 3.7% 22 black Bridge 2.9% 22 Chapecoense two% 22 PR worker 1.4% 20 Ituano 0.99% 20 CSA 0.94% 20 Nautical 0.60% 18 Guarani 0.29% 18 new village 0.03% 14

At the bottom of the leaderboard, clubs that didn’t start the championship well fight round by round to get away from the Z-4. O new villageSerie B lantern with 14 points in 57 disputed, bitter 83.1% risk of relegation.

The numbers are also negative for Guarani and Nauticalwith 55.9% and 49.4%, respectively (check the table below).