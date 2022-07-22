Series shows how police got to the killer of Daniella Perez

Daniella Perez in an excerpt from the documentary “Pacto Brutal”. (Photo: Publicity/HBO Max)

The first episodes of “Brutal Pact”documentary series that shows the investigation of the murder of the actress Daniella Perez, arrived at the HBO Max catalog this Thursday (21). The production shows how the crime that stopped Brazil was committed by William of Paduawho was working with the young artist at the time.

The opening chapter shows how the career of Daniella, daughter of author Gloria Perez, triumphed on TV at such a young age. She became the darling of the country when she played Yasmin in the soap opera “Corpo e Alma”, shown in prime time on TV Globo, in 1992. Cristiana Oliveira and Eri Johnson, who became family friends.

Throughout the soap opera, Daniella’s character began to approach Guilherme’s character, which brought visibility to the former actor’s career. This left everyone even more shocked when they discovered that he was responsible for the brutal crime. The actress was murdered with scissors on December 28, 1992 and her body was found by the police in a thicket in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro.

The HBO series relies on reports from family and friends to recreate the day of the crime, from the moment the actress leaves home to record scenes from the soap opera at Tyrion’s studio, when Daniella’s then-husband, actor Raul Gazolla, discovers that the wife has not yet arrived home and concludes that she has disappeared.

Testimonies show that, even 30 years after the crime, the victims’ pain has not gone away. The indignation for the murder and for the distorted image that the culprits created of the actress remains alive.

After three decades of the crime, the documentary arrives with the endorsement and participation of Glória Perez and without giving voice and space to Guilherme, and his then wife, Paula Thomaz. The two were sentenced to 19 years and six months in prison, but their sentences were reduced to six years. According to its creators, “Pacto Brutal” aims to correct past media errors and honor the memory of Daniella Perez with the truth.