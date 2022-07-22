Shanghai takes action that could bring Oscar closer to Flamengo

Flamengo’s transfer market is very busy this July window. After announcing the arrivals of Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal, Rubro-Negro is looking for two more signings to close the squad of coach Dorival Junior and increased the chances of Oscar being one of these reinforcements a little more.

According to the portal goal, the midfielder’s representatives have been finding it difficult to get a release from Shanghai Port, from China, so that Oscar can be loaned to some club until May 2023. That is, the Chinese only accept to release the star until January of the next year . Therefore, European football is practically ruled out in the negotiations and Brazil may be Oscar’s most likely destination. And on national soil, Flamengo is one of the clubs most interested in the operation.

Also according to the report, Mais Querido is aware of the high salary that Oscar receives in Asian football and offers the player an amount of a little more than R$ 1 million per month. Therefore, the midfielder would have to give up almost R$8 million per month to accept Flamengo’s invitation. The Chinese club has already warned that it will not help with any loan amount. Oscar’s contract with Shanghai expires in November 2024.

However, Flamengo is not the only club interested in repatriating the player. Through coach Vitor Pereira, who previously worked with Oscar in China, Corinthians also sought information to try to enter the operation. But the values ​​also scared.

In the frame sector, Dorival Junior has the following pieces: Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta and the young Victor Hugo and Lazaro. Therefore, the arrival of another player with the role of “conductor” is being placed as a priority in the board of Flamengo.

