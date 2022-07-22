Silicone contracture: she could no longer wear a top and sleep on her stomach – 7/21/2022

At the age of 28, Larissa de Almeida decided to have silicone implants. At the time, she consulted with a number of experts and did a lot of research before operating. “At no time did they tell me about capsular contracture, rupture or leakage of the gel. After 3 years with the prosthesis, I had the first capsular contracture and about to complete six years with the prosthesis, I had contracture in the other breast”, recalls the teacher, who began to feel pain and is now president of the Association for Awareness of Explants, Implants, Toxicity and Adjuvants.

According to experts consulted by Live well, about 10% of implants may have capsular contracture or rupture. These are cases considered rare in the medical literature, but when they happen, they impact women’s quality of life.

But what exactly is capsular contracture?

Image: iStock

Every time we put a “foreign body” in the body — whether it’s a prosthesis or even a pin in the case of orthopedic surgeries — the organism tries to isolate this material from the rest of the body, forming a capsule around it. Over time, this capsule can thicken and harden, contracting and “squeezing” the silicone prosthesis and this is when capsular contracture occurs.

Capsular contracture is classified into four levels according to symptoms and physical examination of the breasts. Contractures 1 and 2 have no physical symptoms. Already at level 3, the implant begins to harden, and often the breast is deformed, while at level 4, in addition to hardening and deformation, the breast is also painful.

This was Larissa’s case. After making a sudden movement at the gym, she began to feel pain in her breasts and went to see a doctor. “He told me that it was normal, that it was enough to have a massage and it would get better. He also approved cosmetic procedures, such as ultrasound, and I spent time and money, but nothing helped”, she says.

She learned to live with the pain, but she started to have a series of limitations, such as training wearing a gym top, hugging people or sleeping on her stomach. When she had the second contracture in the other breast, she started researching and found that she was at risk of having to go through it all again, as having had a contracture once she would be more likely to have it again.

Signs of silicone breakage

It is not in all cases of contracture that it is necessary to change the prosthesis. When there is a higher level contracture, with deformity, pain, etc., it is necessary to investigate the integrity of the implant by means of an MRI and ensure that the prosthesis is not ruptured.

In addition to the contracture itself, the main signs of rupture are the appearance of nodules, hooks and changes in the shape and firmness of the breast.

The rupture of the prosthesis is rare and can happen right inside the contracture capsule itself. With advances in technology, the gel that fills the implants is very cohesive and, even in case of rupture, the tendency is for it to remain together and not “leak” into the body.

Silicone disease and Asia syndrome

Image: iStock

When she was deciding whether to change the implants, Larissa found more information about the silicone disease and made the decision to do the explant — removal of the silicone prosthesis.

“In these six years that I had silicone, I had several symptoms, such as memory loss, dry mouth and eyes, decreased libido, hair loss, fatigue and difficulty breathing. And nothing was related to my lifestyle, as I continued to exercise. , feeding and sleeping well”, he says.

She went through a battery of tests and all were normal, but they still showed inflammation. “After I removed the prosthesis, all the symptoms passed. My body deflated. I even started surfing, which was something that would be impossible, as I could not support the prosthesis on my stomach on a board”, says Larissa.

These symptoms attributed by women to breast implants are still not considered a disease by the medical literature, even though they are becoming more and more common. The Asia syndrome —or adjuvant-induced autoimmune inflammatory syndrome— has defined diagnostic criteria and is treated by surgeons and rheumatologists.

The syndrome can appear from an infection, a pacemaker or, in fact, a breast implant. Therefore, it is difficult to say that the breast implant would be the adjuvant that triggered the syndrome, which has signs and symptoms similar to autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis.

Now aware of these and other problems that silicone can cause, Larissa wants, through the association she presides, that women who are going to undergo silicone are aware of the risks of this choice.

“My goal is not for women to stop having the surgery, but for them to be aware of all the risks involved in this operation,” she concludes.

Sources: Alexandre Piassiplastic surgeon and member of the SBCP (Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery); Fernando Amato, plastic surgeon, member of the SBCP and member of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (Isaps); and Rafael Anlicoarahead of the Plastic Surgery Assistance Area at the Hospital das Clínicas at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco).