Solar filament 30x longer than Earth is expected to hit us

NASA says solar filament 30 times larger than Earth should hit us today

The filament is 384,400 kilometers long;

The phenomenon can destroy satellites and destabilizing power grids;

solar watchers first spotted the filaments on July 12.

Experts have warned of powerful solar storms that could hit Earth today. According to them, the rupture of a gigantic filament of the Sun similar to a “canyon of fire” can cause major disruptions, destroying satellites and destabilizing power grids in various parts of the planet. The filament measures 384,400 kilometers in length, which, by way of comparison, is 30 times the size of Earth, which is 12,742 kilometers in diameter.

The exploding solar filament will slam directly into Earth today and is expected to cause a G-1-class geomagnetic storm, with some experts suggesting the storm could be much more powerful in the G-3. Fortunately, G-1 is the weakest form of a geomagnetic storm, alerting NASA to weak electrical grid fluctuations and minor disruptions to satellite operations.

A G-3 geomagnetic storm is classified as strong and, according to NASA, would cause power outages and could disorient low-Earth-orbiting satellites.

According to the website Space Weather, Solar observers first spotted the filaments on July 12, when they appeared similar to threads against the bright background of the Sun. Three days later, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory recorded an eruption when “a dark filament of magnetism shot out of the sun’s atmosphere, carving out a gigantic ‘canyon of fire,'” experts from spaceweather.com wrote.

The gorge traced the channel where the wire was suspended by magnetic forces above the Sun’s surface before instabilities launched the solar flare directly toward Earth.

Solar filaments are gigantic strands of electrified gas or plasma that float around the Sun’s atmosphere, influenced by its powerful magnetic field. These unstable strands often appear above sunspots, which are magnetically disturbed regions on the Sun’s surface.