Solar storm hits Earth and causes phenomenon in the sky

Between last Wednesday (20) and this Thursday (21) the Earth is being hit by a solar storm. But calm down, despite the scary name, the phenomenon shouldn’t cause any big problems for us. However, one of the consequences of this event is the appearance of Auroras in the sky, generating some beautiful images that you can check out below.

Unfortunately, for us here in Brazil, it must not be possible to see the auroras. This is because the phenomenon occurs in the northern hemisphere and only in specific locations, mainly in regions of the United States, Canada, Russia and Greenland.

Solar storm

The solar storm was rated G1 on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) scale. A G1-class storm does not affect human health on the Earth’s surface, but it can cause disruption to electrical grid fluctuations and satellite operations.

Although the storm is weak, it is a result of the current solar cycle, considered quite intense by experts. Whenever the sun’s magnetic poles reverse, a new solar cycle begins. This process happens approximately every 11 years and is closely watched by space agencies as it can determine the durability of technologies sent into space and even the health of astronauts.

The current cycle started in December 2019, and before that we were in a period of quite calm, as the previous cycle was considered to be quiet, with a low amount of solar wind expelled from the star at the center of our system. However, the current cycle is considered more intense and since October of last year, the sun has been expelling more wind and generating sunspots and solar flares more frequently.

