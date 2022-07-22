“Somebody’s in my heart”

Last Wednesday (20th), the Friend’s day and, for the occasion, the GShow decided to do a special article about the friendship of Rodrigo Mussi, ex-BBB 22, and Viih Tube, influencer. During the chat, one of the most talked about subjects was about the relationship between the influencer and Eliezer, Rodrigo’s confinement companion.

“I would say I’m [namorando]. There was no official request, but our relationship goes far beyond the word dating. We talk a lot, he is very honest with me, we are just the two of us”said Viih, when commenting on his relationship with the ex-brother.

Rodrigo, when answering what he thinks of the relationship between his friends, confessed: “I’ll tell you something, in off-screen, because I talk to him: he likes you. he is in love”. Not wanting to be the only one to expose herself, the ex-sister decided to question her friend about his love life.

After asking if Rodrigo was in love with someone, Viih Tube was surprised by his friend’s answer. “There’s someone in my heart and it’s strong. It’s something that shakes me.”he said, without revealing more details about his new love.