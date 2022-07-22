Sport president talks about Lisca’s “bad character” and criticizes him again: “It should be banned” | sport

Lisca appeared as Santos’ coach this Thursday, after a controversial departure from Ilha do Retiro – marked by name-calling, criticism and silence in the locker rooms. In Vila Belmiro, the coach said that he was forbidden to say goodbye to Sport, who was waiting for the reception of the fans and even sent a kiss to the president of the club, Yuri Romão.

– I think the president likes me a lot too, of my job. I thought he passed a little, but I’ll respect it a lot. I wanted to take the opportunity and send a kiss to President Yuri Romão.

President of Sport, Yuri Romão

Sport’s president, however, expresses the opposite feeling. He doesn’t even pronounce the coach’s name. After the first positioning, with harsh criticism of the coach, Yuri Romão returned to criticize Lisca’s posture and said that he received support from football top hats.

He should be banned from football. I am disappointed in the human being. – said the representative, in an interview with Rádio Clube.

– A person who arrives saying that it was his biggest dream was to direct Sport and, in 15 days, the dream ends. We made a huge effort to bring him and everyone knows about our financial situation.

Termination not yet paid

Yuri Romão continued saying that the coach’s “bad character” was a surprise for Sport, but that he was pleased to receive support from managers of other clubs in Brazilian football. The coach has not yet paid the R$ 150,000 related to the termination. If the agreement is not signed, it cannot be registered with the IDB.

– We know about his technical ability, but we didn’t know about the bad-charisma. But this is proven. I am happy that I have received numerous calls and messages from various club presidents. The first call I received was from the president of São Paulo, Júlio Casares.

He sympathized with Sport and with me, saying that I got rid of a bad character. This guy didn’t just close the doors to Sport, but to several clubs, like São Paulo. – completes the president.

Lisca left Ilha do Retiro, last Monday, in a troubled departure. The coach knew about Santos’ demand – as confirmed by himself – and did not tell the Rubro-negro board. He also commanded the team in the draw with Vila Nova-GO and began to be cursed by the crowd as the news of the possible departure spread through the stands.

The coach left Ilha do Retiro without talking about matters with the players and also did not attend the team’s re-presentation on Tuesday.

– I want to send a hug to all the players, because I was forbidden to go there to say goodbye. During the game, the news came that I was right, and as the Sport fans like me very much, the fans were disgusted by my departure and reacted in a way I didn’t expect. They attacked me, threw a lot of things.

“I expected them to sing ‘Stay Lisca’, and they said ‘Vai Lisca’.”

Sport says it expected Lisca at the re-performance on Tuesday, and the coach did not show up. President Yuri Romão was sought again this Thursday and did not respond to calls.

Técnico Lisca is hit by a glass of beer

Still in an interview with Rádio Clube, the president again mentioned a betrayal of the coach to the club and reinforced that Lisca left the Island trying to “blame” the fans for the departure. The coach, even this week, denied having this intention.

– I would say that the professional not only betrayed the board, but the immense red-black crowd. Because with that talk that his dream 10 years ago was to train Sport, it was enough to hear the “serren song”, or rather, the “Peixe”, and he came with that soft talk wanting to leave. Or worse, wanting to forge a way out by blaming the Sport fan. That for me was the worst.

It lacked manliness, ethics, what a worthy man should have. What is manhood? As far as I am concerned, this citizen will never set foot in Recife again. Nor running another club.