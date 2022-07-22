Spotted: Renault uses Sandero gringo to test the 1.0 turbo engine of the future rival of Nivus and Pulse | Secrets and Scams

Reader Josemar Becker spotted two units of the adventurous hatch in Joinville (SC). But anyone who thinks that the new generation of the Stepway will come to Brazil is wrong: it is only serving as a test mule for the new engine, while the SUV is not yet launched.

This new car will be built on the platform, the CMF-B. It has two variations: the first produces the Renault Captur and Clio sold abroad, and the second (the CMF-B LS) makes the Dacia Sandero and Duster. It is not yet known which of the two will bring the compact SUV to life.

The car will be the first to use the engine 1.0 turboflex developed nationally and will be a direct rival of Fiat Pulse and Volkswagen Nivus. As for the engine, it is even possible that it will equip the Nissan Kicks and Versa in a second moment.

According to sources heard by Autoesporte, the power should be at 120 hp when fueled with gasoline. The transmission will be a CVT automatic.

The look of nothing should look like the Stepway. According to our sources, “it is a mixture of the new Austral with the Mégane”. Thus, we were able to anticipate a projection of the SUV, which features an optical set in the shape of a boomerang, a grille with the new Renault logo and several creases and markings on the bodywork. The model is expected to debut on the market in 2024.