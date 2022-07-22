Sri Lanka’s new president calls demonstrations ‘fascist’ | World

Reproduction/World Economic Forum 7.15.2022 Sri Lanka’s prime minister and now the country’s interim president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, attending the World Economic Forum in May this year

Sri Lanka’s newly appointed interim president Ranil Wickremesinghe has vowed to quell the protests that toppled his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, accusing the protesters of “outlaws” and “fascists”.

Less than an hour after he was chosen by parliament – for a buffer term until November 2024 – a court order was issued banning any citizen from gathering within 50 meters of the presidential palace in Colombo, where protesters , spurred on by the country’s economic collapse, have been camping out for months.

The order was not only ignored by the population, but dozens of people still gathered on the steps of the president’s offices, shouting slogans like “deal Ranil” – a reference to Wickremesinghe’s reputation as a cunning politician – and also “Ranil bank robber ”, referring to a bank securities fraud he was involved in.

Unrest continues in the country, and the president is expected on Thursday to name the leader of parliament and his former schoolmate Dinesh Gunawardena as prime minister. According to a report in The Guardian, Gunawardena is known to be strongly loyal to the former president Rajapaksa, which could mean more fuel for protests, under suspicion that the new government is nothing more than a continuation of what was deposed.

The now ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned in early July, in the face of mass protests due to the serious economic crisis experienced in Sri Lanka – the nation has almost run out of food and fuel supplies, as it has no more foreign currency to pay for crucial imports.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.