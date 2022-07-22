Star unmasks Sidney Magal and exposes secret marriage

A famous Globo star revealed that she had a secret relationship with artist Sidney Magal. Despite not mentioning names, the famous revealed the relationship of five years in the podcast Papagaio Falante, and said the reason for not talking about the famous.

This is the actress Solange Couto. The famous declared that she totally lost contact with the artist, but had to face a job alongside her.

See what she said about Sidney Magal. “It’s been 45 years since we stopped having a relationship. Since then, we have never spoken or communicated again. We never meet at events. We went to meet at ‘Dança dos Famosos’. I thought: ‘It’s going to be difficult because it’s going to be a professional relationship, but we’re professionals,’” she revealed.

However, the Globo actress denies any fight with Sidney Magal and reveals the reason for never talking about him. “The person held back all these years to speak my name at any time, under any circumstances. So I don’t have the right to keep saying the person’s name. Do you know the name of it? The name of it is respect,” she shot her, about Sidney Magal.

“We didn’t become friends and there is an absolute distance”, he commented. She also states that the two had the romance in a reserved way, because at the time the heartthrobs hid their women, to keep the female audience happy. “At the time, Roberto Carlos could not be married. Jerry Adriani and Wanderley Cardoso could not introduce a wife,” she explained.

Sidney Magal had a secret wedding

And that person (Sidney) could not introduce the woman either. Forever and ever, they were single. The women weren’t introduced, they didn’t hang out, they didn’t go out to dinner, they didn’t travel. The only time they were together was inside their own house”, explained the famous.