State evaluates reducing ICMS rate on ethanol – Politics

Government calculates the impact of the ethanol tariff reduction on state public revenue

Governor Reinaldo Azambuja (PSDB). (Photo: Paul Francis)

The State Government is considering reducing the rate of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) levied on ethanol in Mato Grosso do Sul. According to Governor Reinaldo Azambuja (PSDB) the matter is already on the agenda at Sefaz (Secretariat of Finance) and it remains to be seen what the impact of yet another tariff reduction on state public collection will be.

Earlier this month, the government also reduced the ICMS on fuel, telecommunications and energy to 17% as a result of a federal supplementary law that limited the charge to this level. “We are seeing the impact of this readjustment, because we have already lost a lot with the reduction in tariffs, so it is necessary to evaluate so that there is no imbalance. which the possibility of reduction”, commented the governor, during the inauguration ceremony of the new state attorneys, on the night of this Wednesday (20).

At the beginning of the week, the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Goiás, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná and Santa Catarina had already reduced the charge. Roraima, Distrito Federal, Pernambuco and Bahia would also have adhered to the measure this Wednesday, according to Uol. In São Paulo, the rate increased from 13.3% to 9.57%, which will result in an impact of R$ 563 million in revenue by the end of the year.