Stênio Garcia’s wife, Marilene Saade is attacked on the street

After interrupting an interview with her husband, Stênio Garcia, to force him to put on a mask, Marilene Saade revealed that she is being attacked because of what happened. The lawyer was called a “torturer”, and the actor was called a “gagá”.

“[Dizem que] this witch woman beats her husband, goes to the chair, torturer, aggressive that beats the old man”, said Marilene Saade to Notícias da TV. “And they call him the old gagá, this old man who likes to be beaten and stuff”, declared the lawyer.

This Thursday (12), Stênio came out in defense of the woman in a video published on social networks. “You are misjudging. She is the person who takes care of me all day, all the time, more than anyone else. She is almost a mother to me,” the actor said.

“So please don’t judge Marilene for a moment you saw. That doesn’t mean anything. It represents the care she has taken with me for the last 20-odd years. Please leave us alone,” Stênio declared. “You judges or judges on the internet, stop making absurd accusations because this is hurting her and me,” the artist said.

The actor even revealed that he and Marilene Saade are afraid to leave the house. “If I’m here it’s because Marilene and I are stuck at home due to internet and verbal abuse on the street, we just want to live and we’re not able to”, said Stênio.

“Stop attacking her, because the haters have already crossed all limits”, asked Stênio Garcia.

