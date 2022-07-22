STJD: Atlético-MG denounces referee Daronco in four infractions in conduct reported by Hulk | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG took the lines of striker Hulk against referee Anderson Daronco to the Superior Court of Sports Justice. On Thursday, the club’s legal team sent “Notícia de Infração” reporting that the owner of the whistle committed four infractions in the game between Galo and São Paulo, in the Brazilian.

Hulk, after the end of the tie at Mineirão, reported that he heard the following words from Daronco: “Be careful what you say outside. It’s not the last game I’ll referee from you guys”. This fact is related in Atlético’s petition. The club even asked for the full audio of the referee with the VAR booth, to verify the conduct denounced by Hulk, but was not answered by the CBF.

On Wednesday, during the press conference of President Sérgio Coelho and Vice President José Murilo Procópio, the VP even revealed that Atlético were even studying going to the STJD to denounce Anderson Daronco. Galo also claims that the referee did not even speak for the defense of the accusation.

For the club, Daronco violated the following sporting/disciplinary rules:

Art. 258. Assume any conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics not typified by the other rules of this Code.

Penalty: suspension of one to six matches, events or equivalent, if practiced by an athlete, even if an alternate, coach, doctor or member of the technical committee, and suspension for a period of fifteen to one hundred and eighty days, if practiced by any other natural person. subject to this Code.

Art. 259. Failing to observe the rules of the sport.

PENALTY: suspension of fifteen to one hundred and twenty days and, in the case of recurrence, suspension of sixty to two hundred and forty days, combined or not with a fine, from R$100 to R$1 thousand

Art. 273. Practicing acts with excess or abuse of authority.

PENALTY: suspension of fifteen to one hundred and eighty days, combined or not with a fine, from R$100 to R$1 thousand.

Art. 8, IV, of the Brazilian Football Code of Ethics and Conduct. Natural persons included in this Section shall adopt the following rules of conduct:

IV) Do not present behavior that may question the independence and impartiality of entities related to football, including demonstrations on social networks.

