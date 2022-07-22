Student dies at Luísa Sonza show and family talks about negligence

The Civil Police of Rio Grande do Sul is investigating the death of Alice Moraes, 27, during a concert by singer Luísa Sonza in Porto Alegre on the 16th.

According to people who were with the veterinary medicine student at the show, which took place at Pepsi On Stage, she felt sick and was treated in the ambulance that was in the service of the producer of the event.

Camila Rodrigues, Alice’s friend, said in an interview with “Bom Dia Rio Grande” (RBS TV) that the young woman started to feel bad after only 30 minutes of presentation and decided to go to the bathroom.

Minutes later, Camila would have received a message from Alice saying she was in the ambulance and went to the scene.

“I found her unconscious, sitting next to the ambulance in a white chair lying down. I asked the nurse how she got there and texted me if she was unconscious, and the nurse reported that she wrote the message herself. They told me they found her unconscious in the bathroom,” said the friend.

Andréa Moraes, Alice’s sister, said she questioned the professional about the student’s medication and vital signs check. The nurse would have said it wouldn’t be necessary.

“[Ela afirmou] that they couldn’t give her medication because she had a bariatric surgery, that we had to get her out of there because she had been there for a long time and she needed to go home to sleep”, he told the network.

Seeing that her sister already had a purplish color, she again drew the attention of the professionals. According to Andrea, they tried a resuscitation maneuver, but it was too late.

Friends and family members of the veterinary student reported on social media the precariousness of medical care and the lack of condolences on the part of the artist, of whom Alice was a fan.

My friend’s sister died at the concert @luisasonza for lack of on-site medical care. She may not have control over it, but at least she could have paid her condolences, right, no condolences?… I love Luisa but keeping quiet about it is problematic — gab (@Gabzuski) July 20, 2022

imagine being a fan of @luisasonzadie on the show and not receive any “my condolences” because it’s right….. fuck — gab (@Gabzuski) July 20, 2022

What do the police say?

In contact with splashdelegate Alexandre Vieira, responsible for the case, says that it is premature to talk about negligence.

“The family complains about the medical care on site. But I’m listening to people. We’ve heard family members, medical attendants, production personnel and it’s premature to talk about it. [negligência] now. People might be emotional about the episode. You have to formalize everything first to hear a demonstration in this sense, “she declared.

He reported that it is still not possible to confirm what caused Alice’s death. “The expertise was not ready, it takes a while,” said Vieira.

In a note, Opinião Produtora, organizer of the event, said it was touched by what happened to the student.

“We follow all the requirements and protocols of events. The producer awaits the outcome of the investigation to have an elucidation of the fact. We remain available to provide further clarification”, says the text.

UniRitter, the college where Alice studied, published a note of condolence. “At this sensitive time, the UniRitter team expresses its solidarity and sends its sincerest condolences to family and friends.”

The report contacted Transul Emergencies Medicas, responsible for the ambulance that provided the emergency service at the show, and is awaiting a return from the company’s legal advice.

Transul told RBS TV that the patient “received all possible care and assistance.” According to the company, all protocols were followed, except the removal of the patient, because she died in the displacement of the SAMU (Emergency Mobile Care Service).

splash also contacted Luísa Sonza’s advice, who informed through a note that the singer “contacted the family in solidarity with the situation”.

On Twitter, she gave more details: “I only found out about everything that happened yesterday and I’m devastated about it. My concern before was talking to the family. First I asked to find the mother or sister’s number and then come and say something publicly. strength to the family and hope the case will be investigated as soon as possible.”