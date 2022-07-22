Tax collection reaches R$ 1.1 trillion in the 1st semester, best result since 1995 – Notícias

The collection of federal taxes and contributions in Brazil totaled R$ 181 billion in June, according to information released this Thursday (21) by the Federal Revenue Service. The result is the best for the month since 1995, the year that marks the beginning of the historical series.

With the update, the volume received with taxes and contributions reached R$ 1.114 trillion in the first six months of 2022, also the best result for the period of the last 27 years.

According to the data, the amount collected in June represents a real increase (above inflation) of 17.12%, while in the accumulated period from January to June 2022 the volume jumped 11% above the IPCA (National Index of Consumer Prices ).





According to the Tax Authorities, the increase observed in the period can be explained, mainly, by the growth of IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) and CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) collections, considering non-recurring factors such as income from extraordinary and temporary tax exemptions.

“Without considering the non-recurring factors, there would be a real growth of 9.36% in the collection of the accumulated period and of 18.70% in the month of June 2022”, says the statement sent by the Federal Revenue.



