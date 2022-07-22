Teenager disappears, and mother’s boyfriend is named as a suspect – Photos

O Alert City follows the search for 12-year-old Melyssa, who has been missing for almost a week. She disappeared after leaving a course she takes at a barber shop in Itanhaém, on the south coast of São Paulo, where she lives with her family. What intrigues the relatives most is that Diogo, the girl’s mother’s boyfriend, was seen waiting for the girl at the end of this course. Police are investigating whether the boy is involved. Understand! Playback/Record TV

According to information, two days before Melyssa disappeared, Diogo found the teenager at the time she was leaving the course. The man claimed that he had taken her to the house of relatives after that first episode and when that happened they both didn’t return until the next morning Playback/Record TV

The first time the girl was out, she called her mother and warned that Diogo had appeared in the course and seemed to be. But he had promised to take her home, but that’s not what happened. Playback/Record TV

The girl’s mother, Kelly Nunes, says that Diogo even sent an audio in which he tried to reassure her, however, when he showed up with Melyssa the next morning, she and her companion discussed Playback/Record TV

Kelly had been with Diogo for a month and knew little about his past. The partner had never shown interest in her daughter Playback/Record TV

The family believes that Diogo has kidnapped the girl, who hasn’t heard from her for almost a week, as he too disappeared. Witnesses said they saw Melyssa with a man that day Playback/Record TV