Temer denies that there was a coup in 2016 and says that Dilma is “very honest”

posted on 7/22/2022 5:54 AM / updated on 7/22/2022 6:25 AM

Former President Michel Temer said yesterday that former President Dilma Rousseff is “very honest” and that her impeachment process was due to political problems such as “the PT’s difficulty in relating to the National Congress and society.” . He still cited the fiscal pedaling and classified the issue as “an extremely technical thing”. The former president also maintained the position that there was no coup in 2016, but “compliance with the Federal Constitution”.

“Sometimes they talk about corruption, but it’s a lie. She (Dilma) is honest. What I know, and I was able to follow, although she was on the sidelines of the government and although she was vice president, there is nothing that can call her corrupt . For me, very honest. There were political problems. She had difficulties in her relationship with the National Congress, she had difficulties in her relationship with society and had the so-called ‘pedaladas’, an extremely technical thing, decreed by the Federal Court of Auditors. of factors is what took crowds to the streets”, said Temer.

The emedebista also defended that the population would have been responsible for removing Dilma from the post of president. “Whoever overthrows a president by impeachment is not Congress. It is the people on the street that influence. If there are no people on the street, there is not the slightest possibility of a negative manifestation in Congress”, he affirmed.

The former president also refuted the idea, defended by the PT, that he was one of those responsible for the impeachment of PT and, consequently, of what is now classified by many as a coup. “I didn’t participate in any coup. When the so-called prosecution began in the Chamber of Deputies, I came to São Paulo and stayed in my office for several weeks for a reason that, I recognize, exists: that the deputy is always the first suspect. I only came back in the last week, when everyone looked for me and warned that I needed to be in Brasilia, because the Chamber was going to vote on the indictment and then refer it to the Senate. was compliance with the Federal Constitution.”

Asked about the years of Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) term, Temer said that the president made a “big political mistake” by denying vaccination against covid-19. “If he, right from the start, had assumed the fight against the pandemic, called governors, imported vaccines, visited the states, it would have produced an extraordinary benefit for him. He works against himself”, he said.

Temer also denied having helped Bolsonaro on September 7 of last year. “I helped Brazil. I help to pacify Brazil, when they call me”, he pointed out.