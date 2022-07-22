Tenório attacks Guta after cursing

In the next chapters of Pantanal, Guta (Julia Dalavia) scolds Tenório (Murilo Benício) for having expelled Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) with one hand in front and the other behind. In the middle of the argument, the engineer accuses her father of never having had decency, gets slapped in the face and confesses to being ashamed of being his daughter.

The squatter’s reaction was due to his wife’s affair with Alcides (Juliano Cazarré). The young woman claims that her mother has rights, and recalls that the colonel betrayed the housewife for years, even having another family.

In his defense, José Leôncio’s neighbor (Marcos Palmeira) says he only had two wives, unlike Maria Bruaca, who got involved with two farmhands just to get revenge.

The fight gets even more heated, and Guta ends up cursing his father for being immoral. Tenório won’t let it go, he attacks his daughter for the offense and demands respect. The young woman’s reaction will be to deny the grileiro’s blood. Know more!

In Pantanal, Guta offends Tenório and gets slapped in the face

The colonel blames the woman's betrayal, and takes the daughter's reverse.

The colonel blames the woman’s betrayal, and takes the daughter’s reverse. “How did you lie to my mother and me all these years?”, asks the young woman. “Nothing justifies the shame she put me through!”, claims Zuleica’s lover (Aline Borges). Guta says that his father would be arrested for adultery if he were denounced.

“I’m letting her get away from here… Aren’t I? I didn’t reread her hair in a single day!”, argues Tenório.

The young woman insists that her mother has rights. “What right has a woman who made my life hell to be rubbing against everything that’s a pawn behind my back?”, the colonel shouts.

Guta brings up his affair with Zuleica, Tenório claims to be different and gets another pinprick. “Different, why? Why are you a man?”, nudges Maria Bruaca’s heiress.

“Because I had an affair only once, and I took on this scolding. I worked my whole life to fail neither on one side nor on the other”, he tries to justify himself without shame.

Father and daughter continue to argue, and the atmosphere between them heats up even more. Furious, Tenório even says that he is sparing the girl’s mother’s life so that the engineer doesn’t get angry with him.

“Do me a favor! You’re kicking her out of the house because she doesn’t have, never had and will never have the slightest bit of decency!”, shouts the girl, before being slapped in the face by the squatter.

“You bend your tongue to talk to me! And don’t forget that I’m your father!”, shouts Tenório. “Nothing has ever embarrassed me as much as being your daughter!” he snaps before turning his back on her.

The scene will air soon on the nine o’clock soap opera.

