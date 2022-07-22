Tesla Sold Bitcoin: What Does It Mean for Other Companies That Bought the Cryptocurrency?

Tesla’s (TSLA34) sale of 75% of its Bitcoin (BTC) position is not expected to have a significant impact on the movement of other companies looking to include cryptocurrencies on their corporate balance sheets.

During Wednesday’s Q2 earnings call, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he has not fully abandoned his position on the cryptocurrency and that he remains open to potential increases in the company’s Bitcoin holdings in the future.

“This should not be seen as a verdict on Bitcoin,” Musk said in the call, saying the sale was necessary to boost the electric vehicle maker’s cash position due to Covid-19-imposed lockdowns in China, one of the biggest. Tesla markets.

Tesla was also able to make a small profit from its Bitcoin sale, despite the sharp drop in coin prices in recent months. The company first purchased $1.5 billion worth of BTC in January 2021, when the cryptocurrency was trading between $32,000 and $33,000. That same quarter, Tesla sold about 10% of its stakes and pocketed the profit.

“We converted the majority of our Bitcoin holdings into fiat currency for a realized gain, offset by impairment charges on the remainder of our holdings, generating a $106 million cost to P&L [lucros e perdas, na sigla em inglês] included in the restructuring,” Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn said during the conference call.

Overall, Tesla’s Bitcoin sale can be seen as a completely reasonable tactic to raise money for corporate purposes.

Bitcoin adoption by companies

In the assessment of Pat Larsen, co-founder of tax accounting software company ZenLedger, “it makes perfect sense that corporate treasuries, faced with declining profitability and possible layoffs, sell liquid assets such as cryptocurrencies.”

“It’s no surprise that Tesla is trying to raise more money now, with the stock price falling and facing an uncertain economic environment.”

Tesla’s cash position increased from about $17.5 billion at the end of the first quarter to about $18.3 billion at the end of June, driven by its Bitcoin sale.

Larsen told CoinDesk that he expects more companies to add Bitcoin to their vaults in the future, particularly as more regulations are passed by the United States Congress.

Gil Luria, technology strategist at DA Davidson, said that if we take Musk’s word on his motives for selling and his willingness to retrace positions, the billionaire’s view of Bitcoin doesn’t seem to have changed.

Meanwhile, the idea that Bitcoin might serve as a better option than cash (cash) for corporate treasury purposes hasn’t changed, but it hasn’t materialized yet, Luria said. And given the recent volatility in cryptocurrency prices, “the rate of adoption by companies will not be that fast,” he added.

According to Chris Terry, vice president of enterprise solutions at the open lending platform SmartFi, skeptics will remain “on the sidelines,” but other companies should explore the idea of ​​including Bitcoin on their balance sheets.

“Tesla was able to successfully liquidate nearly $1 billion worth of Bitcoin and thus fared better than if it had simply bought Treasuries,” Terry told CoinDesk.

