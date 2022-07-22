The Biggest Horror in ‘The Black Telephone’ Isn’t Supernatural, It’s the Common Man – 07/21/2022

Appearances are deceiving. Take the case of “The Black Telephone”. Director Scott Derrickson’s new work is, yes, a horror movie. It has supernatural elements. An emblematic figure as a representation of evil. Ghosts of dead children!

Still, it is less a work about paranormal activity and more about the evil lurking in the hearts of men. The director’s great move is to hide under the cloak of fantasy a story of very real fears, especially that of children disappearing in urban centers without a trace.

“The Black Telephone”, obviously, excels in the varnish. The poster, images and trailers for the film, set in the late 1970s, bring the same nostalgic mood that contributed to the success of “Strangers Things” on streaming and Stephen King’s adaptation of “It”.

Finney uses the black phone to communicate with a friend from beyond Image: Universal

The DNA here is undeniable. “The Black Telephone” adapts a tale by Joe Hill, son of King, who shares his legendary father’s fondness for mixing the mundane and the macabre. Scott Derrickson, in turn, gets it right by running away from quick scares and committing almost a heresy in this era of supersonic stories: not being in a hurry to tell the story.

In a suburb of Denver, posters with child abductees are scattered through the streets. Finney (Mason Thames), a 13-year-old boy, follows the disappearances while dodging bullies in school. At home, he and his sister, Gwen (the great Madeleine McGraw), live in constant fear of their alcoholic father (Jeremy Davies).

The situation worsens when Finney becomes a victim of the kidnapper, who throws him in his van and then locks him in a soundproof basement, empty except for a mattress and a black phone that is unplugged. The subject, who uses a macabre mask to emulate his emotions, starts to play a sick game with the boy, which will fatally end in his death.

Derrickson is in no hurry to establish the personality of Finney and the characters around him. There’s something sinister about the suburban setting, a lack of sophistication that harks back to the original “Halloween.” It’s a conventional scenario where the community feels the brunt of the crimes. Feel the presence of evil.

From there, the plot could focus on Finney’s psychological game with his captor, a combat between instinct and madness. “The Black Phone,” however, adds a catalyst to the mix when Finney, in his captivity, starts talking to the murdered boys, who try to point a way out to his escape, right through the phone on the wall.

By naturalizing the fantastical element, without making it the source of fear, Derrickson focuses on real fears as a guiding thread. What He Builds is a film about child abuse disguised as horror.

Madeleine McGraw and Mason Thames are brothers with a special connection in ‘The Black Phone’ Image: Universal

“The Black Telephone” just doesn’t navigate the path of allegory, which would make the ghosts a projection of the protagonist’s survival instinct, for making it clear that Gwen has psychic abilities and sees, in her dreams, the same path of violence experienced by others. victims.

To tie the plot with more power, Ethan Hawke faces a character different from others he defended in his career by taking on the role of the kidnapper. It’s a disconcerting performance, all the more so since it takes place almost entirely behind a mask. It is with him that the fear in “The Black Telephone” actually becomes real.

Using supernatural dread to plot a very real story, Derrickson ends up with a hybrid of “The Devil’s Backbone” and “Jack’s Bedroom.” It doesn’t always work – the movie could use a few more scares. Still, in its many inspirational moments, “The Black Telephone” is an intense, unpredictable, and at times, genuinely disturbing thriller.