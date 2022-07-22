The essential nutrient for those who want to shed those extra pounds

Achieving the ideal weight has been the goal of many Brazilians in recent years, mainly due to the easy access to information. More and more people are becoming aware of the health risks of being overweight. Unregulated diet, lack of physical exercise, hormonal factors and stress are the main causes of overweight.

Essential nutrient for those who want to lose weight

A study done by Bake and Cake Gourmet, a portal of healthy recipes, showed that about 60% of people who want to lose weight, undergo a restrictive diet.

However, it is not necessarily the best way to achieve an ideal weight. Well, it’s no secret to anyone that maintaining a healthy diet and avoiding the intake of foods with excess carbohydrates, sugar and fat is much more effective for weight loss when associated with physical exercises.

But, did you know that there are nutrients that help boost weight loss. An example of a nutrient that helps you lose weight is fiber. Found in whole grains, fruits, legumes and vegetables, they keep you fuller for longer, in addition to controlling the absorption of sugar and fats.

But the benefits of fiber are not just these. They improve intestinal transit, assist in weight loss, in addition to being beneficial in the long term, by reducing health risks, heart disease, diabetes and even bowel cancer.

Benefits of fiber intake

Decreases cases of diverticulitis

Helps control blood sugar levels

Contributes to the proper functioning of the intestinal flora

Helps to eliminate unnecessary substances from the body

Good for expanding the environment of good bacteria in the gut

But after all, how much dietary fiber should we consume per day?

For the World Health Organization, the recommended per person is to consume 25 grams of fiber every day.

According to experts, vegetarians generally have a lower Body Mass Index compared to omnivores. This is because vegetarians ingest much more dietary fiber in their diet. In this way, they tend to be thinner.

Therefore, include in your diet foods such as cooked, raw or steamed vegetables, oatmeal, vegetables such as broccoli and cabbage, wheat germ, fruits and cereals, as they are great for weight loss and for being much healthier. Just don’t forget that it’s important to drink plenty of water.