The Last of Us Part I has its first gameplay trailer

After the recent leaks of The Last of Us Part I that took place on social media, Naughty Dog revealed, on Thursday night (21), the first official gameplay trailer and features of the new version of the title.

The content is presented by Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, director Matthew Gallant and creative director Shaun Escayg. Here, it is explained how the remake was produced for the new generation.

The most notable differences were with the graphics, but there are also mentions of the improvements applied to the game’s physics, as well as its more fluid reproduction at 60 FPS and many other functions. In addition, there was a lot of praise for the PS5’s hardware, which “generates a number of visual benefits”. Check out:

On the PS Blog, SIE Director of Content Communications Sid Shuman explained that The Last of Us Part I was “rebuilt from the ground up to take advantage of a new generation of graphics capability.”

The PS5’s powerful hardware yields a number of visual benefits, from denser physics with tons of chippable collisions (bullets can now go through concrete objects) and cinematics now seamlessly transition into gameplay.

As far as playback settings on the new generation are concerned, the game will have options in Native 4K at 30 FPS or Dynamic 4K at 60 FPS. Of course, support for DualSense features (haptic feedback and adaptive triggers) and 3D Audio has also been confirmed once again on this occasion.

The Last of Us Part I will have permanent death mode, skins and more

Finally, as mentioned on the PS Blog, Naughty Dog “worked with their community to integrate some fan requests”, which include a permanent death mode (just like in The Last of Us Part II), a mode focused on speedrun and a series of unlockable skins for Ellie and Joel.

In addition, the remake will feature more than 60 accessibility options, including a new audio description mode, to ensure a “rewarding and inclusive experience for all”.

The Last of Us Part I physical edition is now on pre-order in Brazil

If you’re thinking about purchasing The Last of Us Part I, good news: the game’s physical media is already available for pre-order in Brazil. Check out the details!