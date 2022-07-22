The Movie gets its first trailer at Comic-Con; check out

the dashboard Teen Wolf: The Movie at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 revealed the first trailer for the production, which brings back werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his friends… including the late Allison (Crystal Reed) – check it out below.

In addition to Posey and Reed, the production has the returns of Tyler Hoechlin (Derek), Holland Roden (Lydia), Shelley Hennig (Malia), and Colton Haynes (Jackson).

For now, the only confirmed absences are those of Dylan O’Brien (Stiles) and Arden Cho (Kira) – who left the project after being offered a lower salary than her colleagues. Creator of the original series, Jeff Davis will write this new chapter.

In the plot, we will see how Scott gathers old friends and allies to return to the city of Beacon Hills and protect it from a terrifying new threat, which brings with it the return of all the magical creatures that the heroes dealt with in the six seasons of Teen Wolf.

Returns and absences

During an interview with EWPosey confirmed that the story will begin with Scott living in Los Angeles, many years after the series ended. “He wanted to step away from the leadership role. As much as he is a born leader, it’s confusing growing up in this world.“, pointed.

Hoechlin, for his part, said he is eager to show fans what his Derek will be like as a father. Also producer of the film, he was responsible for choosing the child actor who plays his son: Vince Mattisin The Dirt.

Davis assured that Teen Wolf: The Movie will answer where Stiles is, and “What happened to Stydia“, the name given by fans to the couple formed by him and Lydia. “There’s no way to make this movie without including it somehow in the story.“, commented.

recharging the batteries

Already during the panel itself, Posey spoke about his desire to return to the role of Scott McCall since the series ended in 2017. “It was 10 years of work in all, so we needed some time to recharge our batteries.“, he explained.

and it seems that Teen Wolf it won’t be so anymore teen. The star confirmed that the characters will be the same age as him – that is, 30-something – and that “the cast will have news“.

Other changes? According to the star, the new film may use profanity (streaming luxury!) and will “pass the baton to a new generation” – maybe the cast of Wolf Packa spin-off series announced by the studio.

Creator Davis, meanwhile, said that Paramount even asked him for a 7th season of Teen Wolfbut he confessed to the chiefs that “I couldn’t stand“This volume of work. Thus the film was born – the first draft of the script would be for a shortened season of the series.

More surprises?

In addition to Allison’s return, it’s possible that we’ll see other unexpected appearances in the film. Posey tried to let some of them slip away, but Davis was resolute: no spoilers!

“He doesn’t let us spoil anything. We have a lot of other characters in the movie, but anyone who says the name of any of them gets fired”joked the actor.

The creator wanted to advance, however, two things: the end of the new film is “very emotional” and we can see more Teen Wolf in the future!

Teen Wolf: The Movie It doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but it should be released by streaming Paramount+. The original six seasons of the series are available in Brazil through Netflix.

