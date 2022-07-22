The movie will have a Dragon Cave easter egg

the protagonists of dragon cave will return to fight Venger once more—or nearly so. During the panel San Diego Comic-Con 2022 dedicated to the movie Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Rebelsthe directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley revealed that they included, among several easter eggs from the tabletop RPG franchise, some references to the beloved animation of the 1980s.

The big reveal came through one of two exclusive scenes from the film shown exclusively to Hall H attendees at SDCC 2022. It featured all of the animated series’ protagonists — Hank, Eric, Diana, Sheila, Presto and Bobby — recreated in live action during a battle in a maze.

According to the reporter Mariana Canhisareswho watched the preview, they appeared as supporting actors while the protagonists of the feature, lived by Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, fought among other warriors for their survival. It was all a challenge proposed by the character of Hugh Grant; a figure similar to the Grand Master (Jeff Goldblum), in Thor: Ragnarok (2017), owner of an arena for prisoners.

During the panel, which unveiled the first official poster and first trailer for the adventure, the film’s staff also stated their passion for the franchise, highlighting the care put into recreating the games’ key creatures and celebrating the work of Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) in the visual effects. The company famous for its work on Star Wars will partner with Legacy, which helmed the animatronic characters.

With screenplay and direction by Goldstein and Francis Daley, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Rebels arrives in Brazilian cinemas on March 2, 2023.

