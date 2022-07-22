The number of deaths in Alemão rises to 19 in 2 days; resident is new victim – 07/22/2022

One day after a police operation left at least 18 dead in Complexo do Alemão, the number of deaths in the set of communities in the north of Rio rose to 19 A resident was shot in the Nova Brasília favela and was admitted dead to the Getúlio Vargas State Hospital, in Penha.

According to information from the health unit, the death of Solange Mendes da Silva, 49, was confirmed as soon as she was admitted to the emergency room. Relatives of the victim are in the hospital and are accompanied by a team of psychologists and social workers.

There is still no information about the circumstances of Solange’s death.

The PM reported that agents were attacked today in Alemão as well as the base of the UPP (Pacifying Police Unit) Nova Brasília, the same location where Solange was hit.

According to the corporation, policing in Complexo do Alemão was reinforced this morning. There were also reports of shootings in locations such as Canitar and Matinha.

There is reinforced policing in Complexo da Penha, neighboring Alemão, and in the Jacarezinho favela, where the Shock Battalion was deployed.

18 dead on 1st day of operation

On the first day of the operation —carried out jointly by the PM and the Civil Police— 18 people were killed, including Corporal Bruno de Paula Costa, who was shot during an attack on the UPP (Pacifying Police Unit) in Nova Brasília.

Letícia Salles, 50, was hit inside a car on Estrada do Itararé, one of the accesses to the slum complex. She lived in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, but went there to visit her boyfriend. Family members claim that she was shot in the chest inside the car by police officers on one of the accesses to the community.

Another 12 dead have already been identified by the Civil Police, according to occurrence records obtained by the UOL.

All day yesterday, desperate residents used private cars to take bodies abandoned in the community to the Alemão Emergency Care Unit (UPA). The dead were transported wrapped in sheets.

See who are the dead in the operation:

Bruno de Paula Costa, 38 years old

Portal dos Wanted offers reward for information about the assassins of PM corporal Bruno de Paula Costa, killed during an operation in Complexo do Alemão Image: Disclosure / Portal of the Wanted

Bruno was a corporal in the Military Police and was shot during an attack on the UPP base. Taken to the Getúlio Vargas State Hospital, he could not resist his injuries.

Leticia Salles, 50 years old

A resident of Recreio, she visited her boyfriend in Complexo do Alemão. Family members claim that she was shot in the chest inside the car by police officers on one of the accesses to the community.

Fernando Nascimento Silva, 28 years old

Roberto de Souza Quimer, 38 years old

Emerson de Sousa Teixeira, 26 years old

Bruno Neves Leal, 28 years old

Gabriel Farias da Silva, 23 years old

Anderson Luiz Bezerra Fonsêca, 21 years old

Diego Barbosa da Silva, age unknown

Marcs Paulo Nascimento da Silva, 22 years old

Wellington Moura da Silva Junior, 17 years old

Luiz Claudio Rozendo Lopes Junior, 28 years old

Bruno Luis Soares da Silva, 32 years old

Jhonatan Vitor Ferreira Nunes, 21 years old