The SUS scheme – ISTOÉ Independente

The Unified Health System (SUS) in Maranhão has become a shadow zone, an obscure destination for funds diverted from the secret budget, a scheme set up by President Jair Bolsonaro to gain congressional support in exchange for the irregular and corrupt use of public resources. A scheme revealed in a report in the magazine Piauí shows that several city halls in the state informed the SUS of a stratospheric increase in consultations, exams and other medical services in 2021 to receive the corresponding funds in 2022. like Santa Quitéria do Maranhão, saw their resources for the area make absurd jumps from R$ 280 thousand to R$ 4.6 million. The same Santa Quitéria recorded more tests to detect HIV than São Paulo. The state became the fifth most benefited by funds for the SUS, only surpassed by São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Bahia, all of which have a much larger population. The nonsense is clear when analyzing cities like Bacabal, with 105 thousand inhabitants, which received R$ 13 million, while the Federal District, with 3 million people, received R$ 12.5 million.

The secret budget is a billionaire scheme directly controlled by the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), who distribute federal resources among the states according to the interests of the local chiefs and of Bolsonarist politics. It is fed by parliamentary amendments that determine the sending of resources to the health area and to infrastructure works, mainly. Federal deputies and senators have the right to make these indications on the Union budget, being able to allocate up to R$ 15 million in federal funds to public projects, which normally go to where politicians maintain their electoral bases. In the case of Maranhão, the amendments totaled R$ 1.2 billion and are totally inappropriate in relation to the needs of the municipalities. What happens is that the city halls lied about their real expenses and there are strong indications of influence peddling in the submission of amendments. The Federal Police investigates whether deputies receive bribes to define the sending of funds, which are distributed without any technical criteria.

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in Maranhão determined that irregularities in the execution of public resources “coming from the so-called secret budget” be investigated. Among the illegalities pointed out are the exponential increase in the health expenditure ceiling and the fictitious provision of the respective service, such as the number of consultations, exams, tests and devices. According to the MPF, in some reported cases, investigations are already underway, but in others there is still no investigation. The Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Maranhão is carrying out research with the aim of ascertaining the facts, as well as promoting the distribution of the case in the municipalities of Bacabal, Balsas and Caxias, where there are indications of irregularities. In general, the cities that will be the target of the investigation are under strong political influence by Senator Weverton Rocha (PDT), who is a pre-candidate for the state government and a strong figure in Centrão.

embezzled money

For deputy Bira do Pindaré (PSB-MA), who declares that he did not have access to a penny of the secret budget, what is happening in Maranhão “is clearly a deviation of purpose, which involves many negotiations for the sale and purchase of amendments” . “There are serious health problems in the municipalities of Maranhão and at no time did the money reach the population”, says the deputy, who asked for the opening of an investigation into the case at the PGR. “A powerful system has been set up in the state that sustains a corrupt political structure in which municipalities lie about their spending and a lot of money is being embezzled,” he says. Due to the unconfessable benefits for the municipalities of Maranhão, the average budget of the SUA per inhabitant skyrocketed in the state. While the national average is 20 reais per inhabitant, there that number jumps to hundreds of reais. The record is held by Igarapé Grande, with 590 reais. No other municipality in Brazil has such a high cost per capital of health. Maranhão’s spree with the secret budget needs to be unraveled.