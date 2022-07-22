The wait is over! Meet the artists of Passo a Paço 2022

The time everyone had been waiting for has finally arrived. This year’s #SouManaus Passo a Paço lineup promises to please all pop, rock, samba and even gospel music audiences. The artists’ announcement was released during a press conference held this Thursday morning (21), at Complexo Armazém XV, located in the Port of Manaus.

The largest integrated arts festival, which will take place from the 3rd to the 6th of September, will feature the participation of renowned Brazilian music artists such as Jota Quest, Duda Beat, Joelma, Felipe Araújo, Lia Sophia & Pinduca, Jão, Djonga, Tasha & Tracie, Double You, Barbara Eugenia, Diogo Nogueira, Scalene, André Valadão, Antônio Maria, Mundo Bita, Leandro Borges, Bruna Karla, Odair José, Art Trio, and Tony Alysson.

It is worth mentioning that in May of this year, the report by THE CRITIC had previously announced, according to the investigation, that Jão and Diogo Nogueira would join the party.

In this edition, Passo a Paço will feature, for the first time, a radical space, equipped with a skating rink, zip-line, climbing, Ferris wheel and other attractions.

Another novelty is the expansion of the event in four stages located in the historic center of Manaus. The “Tucupi” stage will be located inside the port of Manaus, overlooking the banks of the Rio Negro. With more than 43 square meters, this is the biggest stage of the festival and will receive most of the national attractions.

The second is called “Caboquinho” and will be located in the cargo terminal next to the Adolpho Lisboa market, in Manaus Moderna. The third and already known, receives the name Coreto and will be located in front of the Municipal Palace (former headquarters of the municipal prefecture and the Legislative Assembly). The fourth and newest stage is called “Cultura Urbana”, also located in the Port of Manaus.

There will be almost 100 hours of artistic and cultural programming distributed in more than ten areas of occupation, including the four stages of the festival.

In this edition, the city of Manaus brings the gastronomic star, Rodrigo Oliveira, head of restaurants Mocotó in São Paulo (SP) and Caboco in Los Angeles (USA); contestant on Iron Chef, a top-notch cooking competition reality show, which had its first season released in June on Netflix; to share experiences through a show class, aimed at professional chefs and cooks at fairs and markets, on September 3, morning and afternoon, at the Manaus Archeology Center (CAM).

Reinforcing the #SouManaus Passo a Paço 2022 line-up, the festival will feature the musical “A Hora da Estrela”, inspired by the last novel published by Clarice Lispector, in 1977, the year of her death. The theatrical show, which featured 32 new songs by Chico César, will have two performances on the stage of the imposing Teatro Amazonas, on September 4th and 5th, with free admission.

There will be almost 100 hours of artistic and cultural programming distributed in more than ten areas of occupation, including the four stages of the festival.

Check the schedule of national attractions separated by day, time and stage.

Tucupi Stage:

5pm to 6pm – Local attraction

6:20 pm to 7:40 pm – Djonga

20:00 to 21:00 – Local attraction

21:20 to 22:20 – Duda Beat

10:40 pm to 11:40 pm – Jan

Intervals – Interventions with DJs, dance and theater groups

Caboquinho Stage:

5pm to 6pm – Local attraction

6:20 pm to 7:40 pm – Local attraction

8pm to 9pm – Barbara Eugenia

21:20 to 22:20 – Lia Sophia & Pinduca

10:40 pm to 11:40 pm – Local attraction

Intervals with DJs, dance and theater groups

Bandstand Stage:

5pm to 6pm – Philharmonic Orchestra

6:20 pm to 7:40 pm – Manaus Fashion Day

20:00 to 21:00 – Local attraction

21:20 to 22:20 – Local attraction

10:40 pm to 11:40 pm – Local attraction

Urban Culture Stage:

5pm to 6pm – Local attraction

6:20 pm to 7:40 pm – Local attraction

20:00 to 21:00 – Local attraction

21:20 to 22:20 – Local attraction

10:40 pm to 11:40 pm – Local attraction

Tucupi Stage:

5pm to 6pm – Local attraction

6:20 pm to 7:40 pm – Local attraction

8pm to 9pm – Double You

21:20 to 22:20 – Local attraction

10:40 pm to 11:40 pm – Jota Quest

Intervals – Interventions with DJs, dance and theater groups

Caboquinho Stage:

5pm to 6pm – Local attraction

6:20pm to 7:40pm – Tasha & Tracie

20:00 to 21:00 – Local attraction

21:20 to 22:20 – Odair José

10:40 pm to 11:40 pm – Local attraction

Intervals – Interventions with DJs, dance and theater groups

Bandstand Stage:

5pm to 6pm – Local attraction

6:20 pm to 7:40 pm – Local attraction

20:00 to 21:00 – Local attraction

21:20 to 22:20 – Local attraction

10:40 pm to 11:40 pm – Local attraction

Urban Culture Stage:

5pm to 6pm – Local attraction

6:20 pm to 7:40 pm – Local attraction

20:00 to 21:00 – Local attraction

21:20 to 22:20 – Local attraction

10:40 pm to 11:40 pm – Local attraction

Amazonas Theater:

7pm – Theatrical Show “The Hour of the Star” (1st Recital)

Tucupi Stage:

5pm to 6pm – Local attraction

6:20 pm to 7:40 pm – Local attraction

8pm to 9pm – Diogo Nogueira

21:20 to 22:20 – Local attraction

10:40 pm to 11:40 pm – Joelma

Intervals – Interventions with DJs, dance and theater groups

Caboquinho Stage:

5pm to 6pm – Local attraction

6:20 pm to 7:40 pm – Scalene

20:00 to 21:00 – Local attraction

21:20 to 22:20 – Felipe Araújo

10:40 pm to 11:40 pm – Local attraction

Intervals – Interventions with DJs, dance and theater groups

Bandstand Stage:

5pm to 6pm – Local attraction

6:20 pm to 7:40 pm – Local attraction

20:00 to 21:00 – Local attraction

21:20 to 22:20 – Local attraction

10:40 pm to 11:40 pm – Local attraction

Urban Culture Stage:

5pm to 6pm – Local attraction

6:20 pm to 7:40 pm – Local attraction

20:00 to 21:00 – Local attraction

21:20 to 22:20 – Local attraction

10:40 pm to 11:40 pm – Local attraction

Amazonas Theater:

7pm – Theatrical Show “The Hour of the Star” (2nd Recital)

Tucupi Stage:

17:00 to 18:00 – Father Antonio Maria

6:20 pm to 7:40 pm – Catholic Missionary Tony Allysson

8pm to 9pm – Bruna Karla

21:20 to 22:20 – Local attraction

10:40 pm to 11:40 pm – André Valadão

Intervals – Interventions with DJs, dance and theater groups

Caboquinho Stage:

5pm to 6pm – Local attraction

6:20 pm to 7:40 pm – Children’s Musical “Mundo Bita”

20:00 to 21:00 – Local attraction

21:20 to 22:20 – Art’Trio Band

10:40 pm to 11:40 pm – Leandro Borges

Intervals – Interventions with DJs, dance and theater groups

Bandstand Stage:

5pm to 6pm – Local attraction

6:20 pm to 7:40 pm – Local attraction

20:00 to 21:00 – Local attraction

21:20 to 22:20 – Local attraction

10:40 pm to 11:40 pm – Local attraction

Urban Culture Stage:

5pm to 6pm – Local attraction

6:20 pm to 7:40 pm – Local attraction

20:00 to 21:00 – Local attraction

21:20 to 22:20 – Local attraction

10:40 pm to 11:40 pm – Local attraction

Matters

Share