‘There is no prison’, says defense of arrested doctor suspected of keeping patient in hospital in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

the ecuadorian doctor Bolivar Guerrero Silva constitutes a new defense this Thursday (21), and intends to give new directions to the case in which he is accused of keeping a patient in private prison.

The first step should take place this Friday (22), the day that the period of his temporary imprisonment determined by the Justice expires, and he can leave the José Frederico Marques Prisonin Benfica.

If the precautionary measure is renewed by the court, lawyer Renato Darlan will file habeas corpus asking for his release.

“As the alleged prison was resolved, with the transfer of the patient to another health unit, there is no longer the reason that determined the arrest”, Darlan told g1.

Who is Bolívar Guerrero Silva, a doctor arrested for keeping a patient in prison

The next step is to monitor the case, which is in the investigation phase, and represent it in case there is an indictment.

“I’m very calm to represent him in this case, because he gave all the assistance and information to the patient who, even after the operation, went home and made a video doing a TikTok dance, for example. help at the clinic, did the vacuum dressing, which must be done in this type of environment, and Bolívar advised her to stay there to be accompanied. She said no, he asked her to sign a liability waiver, which she did not I wanted to do it. But the whole time I had my cell phone, a companion and being cared for. There is no prison”, said the lawyer.

Renato Darlan also said that he is already studying together with Bolívar Guerrero to file a lawsuit against Daiane Cavalcanti, the patient who accused the doctor of false imprisonment.

“An action for slanderous denunciation must certainly take place. But we are also studying others because the damage to his image is irrevocable,” he said.

Bolívar Guerrero Silva was arrested on July 18 when he was inside the surgical center of Hospital Santa Branca, in Duque de Caxias. According to police, he was holding a woman in false imprisonment after she had complications following a tummy tuck surgery and is in serious condition.

The woman, named Daiana Cavalcanti, was trying to be transferred from the hospital, but the surgeon made the transfer difficult, even with two injunctions from the Justice.

Daiana has been hospitalized since June of this year at the Santa Branca Hospital, and was transferred this Thursday morning (21) to the Bonsucesso General Hospital, in the North Zone of Rio.

Bolívar responds to at least 19 lawsuits in court for medical errors and had his temporary arrest maintained by the court after a custody hearing.

After the disclosure of Daiana’s case, at least 11 women have already appeared at the Duque de Caxias Women’s Police Station to denounce the doctor. In one of the cases, family members of a young man went to the scene to report that they suspect that the family member died from a medical error after a procedure, but had the death attested as complications by Covid.