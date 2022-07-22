These are the new prices for the Fiat Pulse and Fiat Toro (July)

Fiat Pulse and Toro are more expensive in July (Photo: Disclosure)

Fiat Pulse as well as Fiat Toro became more expensive during the month of July, after the introduction of the 2023 line that received some improvements in the equipment package. The SUV was R$ 1 thousand more expensive in all versions, while the pickup registered an increase of up to R$ 3,320.

Most expensive cars: Fiat Pulse and Toro have price readjustment

In July, Fiat announced news for both the Pulse SUV and the Toro pickup. However, there was also a price increase in both cases.

Overall, the brand’s only sport utility vehicle – for a while – was R$ 1 thousand more expensive in all versions.

The Drive configuration with a 1.3-liter engine and manual transmission, the entry-level version of the SUV, is now sold for R$96,290. The same version, but with the addition of CTV transmission, now sells for R$103,290.

It is also possible to buy the Drive version equipped with a 1.0 turbo engine, in which case the price is R$ 111,290.

Finally, the top-of-the-line Audace and Impetus configurations were also readjusted and are now sold for R$116,290 and R$127,990.

Fiat Pulse 2023 versions and prices Version – previous price – current price – readjustment Drive 1.3 MT – BRL 95,290 – BRL 96,290 – BRL 1 thousand Drive 1.3 CVT – BRL 102,290 – BRL 103,290 – BRL 1 thousand Drive 1.0 Turbo – BRL 110,290 – BRL 111,290 – BRL 1 thousand Audace 1.0 Turbo – BRL 115,290 – BRL 116,290 – BRL 1 thousand Impetus 1.0 Turbo – BRL 126,990 – BRL 127,990 – BRL 1 thousand

Fiat Pulse was launched in October 2021 And it has just reached the mark of 50 thousand units produced at the plant in Betim (MG) and with the introduction of the 2023 line it has the brand’s new Sound Design applied to vehicles, a new sound experience for the user that offers even more driving pleasure.

In addition to the new sound identity, the Fiat SUV now has new standard items. The Drive MT and AT versions leave the factory with new 16” steel wheels and hubcaps.

The Audace T200 has a new 16” wheel with darkened paint and a diamond finish.

Fiat Toro has an increase of up to BRL 3,320

The medium Toro pickup has more significant adjustments, ranging from R$1,900 to R$3,320.

The entry configurations, Endurance, Freedom and Volcano, have a 1.3 turbo engine and a six-speed automatic transmission. In this case, the models are sold for R$139,890, R$151,390 and R$165,590, respectively. The new values ​​represent increases between R$2,792 and R$3,320.

It is also possible to buy the pickup with diesel engine, through the Freedom, Volcano, Ranch and Ultra versions. The settings had readjustments between R$ 1900 and R$ 2,100.

As an example, the Freedom 2.0 Diesel version is now sold for R$190,990, an increase of R$1,900.

The Volcano 2.0 Diesel has a price of R$ 205,490, before the adjustment, the price was R$ 203,490.

The Ranch and Ultra 2.0 Diesel versions sell for R$213,290 and R$215,490, respectively. Increases of R$ 2,100 in both cases.

Fiat Toro 2023 versions and prices Version – previous price – current price – readjustment Endurance 1.3 Turbo – BRL 137,098 – BRL 139,890 – BRL 2,792 Freedom 1.3 Turbo – BRL 148,319 – BRL 151,390 – BRL 3,071 Volcano 1.3 Turbo – BRL 162,270 – BRL 165,590 – BRL 3,320 Freedom 2.0 Diesel – BRL 189,090 – BRL 190,990 – BRL 1,900 Volcano 2.0 Diesel – BRL 203,490 – BRL 205,490 – BRL 2,000 Ranch 2.0 Diesel – BRL 211,190 – BRL 213,290 – BRL 2,100 Ultra 2.0 Diesel – BRL 213,390 – BRL 215,490 – BRL 2,100

In addition to the sound changes, the Fiat Toro MY23 brings updates in all versions, starting with the steering wheel, which has the most sophisticated look. It also has an update to the iTPMS, an individual indication of the low pressure tire, which shows exactly which of the tires is under pressure.

Another novelty is the addition of the Fiat Flag as a label on Toro’s seats, also continuing the brand’s new brand design that appears even in small details, as does the Sound Design. To complete, the Endurance version leaves the factory with darkened hubcaps.

Known for its unique look and sophistication, the optional S Design package is back in the truck. Available in Freedom Turbo Flex and Diesel versions, the option offers a premium finish,

In addition, the Fiat logo on the front grille also brings the refinement of the bronze tone. The S Design badges could not be missing, which appear on the dashboard and front doors.

The configuration also starts to offer even more content, such as santo antônio, black side step, Keyless enter’n’go, Wireless charger and the high tech Kit, which has a rain sensor, twilight sensor and electrochromic rearview mirror.

New color options have also been added for some versions. Volcano and Ranch can now also be configured with the color Gray Sting. Ultra starts to include in its portfolio the Gray Sting, in addition to the Polar White.

