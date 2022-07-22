This R$2 bill could be worth a ‘big money’ in a few years

THE coin collection and antique or special banknotes is a robe that has countless adherents all over the world. Even non-collectors can profit from this market by buying and selling “special money”. This is the case of a R$2 bill that could be worth a good amount of money in a while.

Which R$2 bill is worth much more?

In 2017, the company Crane AB, from Sweden, produced 100 million R$2 banknotes. These notes were worth R$5 among numismatists (people who collect money) as soon as they were issued. This was because she had a difference in relation to the others.

While all the security features are identical to those on Brazilian banknotes, this R$2 note had the Swedish company’s name engraved in its text. This small change is enough to give her an above-the-ordinary price.

However, the note still cannot be considered rare, since its circulation is very common – 1 in 10 Brazilians has one of these banknotes. Over the years, however, the trend is that this money could be worth much more than it is now.

How to identify the different R$ 2 bill?

Instead of the name of the Mint, the note has the letters DZ inscribed on it. Just identify this change to know that it is one of the different notes. It is an item that marks the country’s financial history, as its production reduced the cost of printing by 17%.

If you find one of these R$2 bills lying around, it’s worth putting it somewhere safe and making sure it stays in pretty good new condition. Only then can it be worth good money within the next few years. There are many people who are already stocking up on them.