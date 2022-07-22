Three departures, confirmed reinforcement, absence of rival in Libertadores and more: last of Palmeiras

Thursday was quite busy behind the scenes at Palmeiras. Gabriel Veron’s departure was confirmed, but the club has not yet confirmed the amounts involved in the negotiation. Veron will play for Porto, from Portugal, and will have space in European football for the first time in his career.

In addition to Veron, two more athletes were negotiated by the board commanded by Leila Pereira. Gabriel Silva and Pedro Bicalho will defend Santa Clara-POR until the end of December 2022. The club alviverde did not offer a purchase option and expects the duo to return in early 2023.

Another player who could leave the Palmeiras Football Academy is striker Breno Lopes, author of one of the most important goals in the history of Alviverde Imponente. A Japanese football team started conversations and made an offer, which Palmeiras liked. The negotiation is ongoing and can be confirmed at any time.

Atlético-MG wins important embezzlement to face Palmeiras in Libertadores

Palmeiras and Atlético-MG will face each other in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Midfielder Allan, one of the highlights of the Minas Gerais team, is out of the first game, which will be held in Belo Horizonte. Verdão will decide the spot at Allianz Parque with the support of their fans.

When will Endrick debut?

The coaching staff still does not have a deadline to list the striker Endrick, who turned 16 this Thursday and signed his first professional contract of his career. Abel Ferreira has already admitted a few times that he will not “force the bar” with the palmeirense jewel and that everything will happen in its own time.

Abel Ferreira has a dilemma to solve

With the market movements involving the attack of palm trees, the Portuguese coach won some dilemmas and doubts to resolve. Who will lead the attack? When does Ron return? How will the formation for the next games look like? Understand how the process is being built by the Palestinian commander.