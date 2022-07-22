Ticiane Pinheiro shows ultrasound and makes a statement to Rafinha

Presenter Ticiane Pinheiro gathered special moments with her daughter and delighted

the presenter Ticiane Pinheiro left fans thrilled with a beautiful statement for her daughter. The celebrity is the mother of two girls. your firstborn is Rafaella Justus, who is now 13 years old. As the youngest, little Manuella recently turned three.

Her eldest daughter was born from her former relationship with the businessman. Roberto Justus, to whom she was married. She is currently the wife of journalist César Tralli, with whom she had the youngest heiress.

Precisely for Rafinha’s birthday, Tici took great care in the tribute to the girl. Taking advantage of the school holidays, the girl left for the United States. The birthday girl is traveling with her father’s family and enjoying sunny days in Miami, Florida, the city where Justus has a luxurious apartment.

With the distance, mom found that way to celebrate with the little girl! In addition to a video call early on the 13th, the presenter paid a beautiful tribute to her by gathering several family photos. Among the clicks, the artist even put the first time she saw her baby: in an ultrasound!

“Rafaaaaaa, your day has come!!! 13 years ago I discovered the magic of being a mother, unconditional love and the joy of living. You brought to my life so much more color and shine. How many wonderful moments we have lived and are still going to live! I want you always by my side, my life partner!” Ticiane Pinheiro.

The famous also added: “May your new year be with good health, many achievements and may you continue this charming girl who conquers everyone around her! I love you absurdly and I will be by your side for everything. Long live you! Happy Birthday!!! Miss you and come back soon so we can celebrate together”.

fans and friends of Ticiane Pinheiro left many messages and took the opportunity to congratulate Rafa Justus. “Long live this princess!”, celebrated a follower. Another wished: “Congratulations to Rafinha!!! May God always bless you with lots of happiness, health, joys and dreams come true!”. And yet another defined it: “Very cute!”.

