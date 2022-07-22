Tim reiterates not being against medication for buying Oi Móvel

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on Tim reiterates not being against medication for buying Oi Móvel 1 Views

Roaming in the same registration area will be temporary. Credit-Freepik
Credit: Freepik

In a statement, TIM reiterates that at no time did it oppose the network access remedies defined by Anatel as a result of the incorporation of Oi’s mobile assets.

“Tim has always seen the importance of wholesale relationships and, therefore, is the operator with the highest number of roaming contracts and MVNOs in the country, supporting the business of smaller providers, without any type of litigation having been generated in this area. area”, says the operator in the statement, presented to the press this Thursday, 21.

PUBLICITY

According to the company, the object of the appeal presented by TIM to the National Roaming Reference Values ​​decided by the Anatel Board of Directors, in a meeting held on June 21, is the fact that they were fixed based on theoretical costs. “Therefore, totally detached from operational reality – and not based on the detailed and structured regulatory accounting that stems from specific regulations and is produced and audited each year.”

On the date mentioned by the operator, in order to increase competition in mobile telephony, after the authorization to sell Oi Móvel, Anatel adopted some remedies for roaming, such as temporary authorization in the same registration area (local) and a drop in reference prices for wholesale.

TIM also claims to understand that no regulated company can be forced to set prices below its own costs, “because that way they end up becoming unsustainable subsidies that harm competition in the sector.”

Repudiation

In this context, according to Tim, “what should actually be repudiated is the attitude of companies that try to use Justice in an attempt to dodge the initiatives recently adopted by Anatel to curb the irregular and abusive practice of ‘permanent roaming’” .

Tim concludes the note saying that it firmly values ​​free competition and the fight against unfair competition.

PUBLICITY

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

China drops soybean flat price (Chicago + premium) in main origins…

The latest news on Chinese demand for soybeans caught our attention this week. Traders confirmed …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved