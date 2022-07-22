Tim reiterates not being against medication for buying Oi Móvel

In a statement, TIM reiterates that at no time did it oppose the network access remedies defined by Anatel as a result of the incorporation of Oi’s mobile assets.

“Tim has always seen the importance of wholesale relationships and, therefore, is the operator with the highest number of roaming contracts and MVNOs in the country, supporting the business of smaller providers, without any type of litigation having been generated in this area. area”, says the operator in the statement, presented to the press this Thursday, 21.

PUBLICITY





According to the company, the object of the appeal presented by TIM to the National Roaming Reference Values ​​decided by the Anatel Board of Directors, in a meeting held on June 21, is the fact that they were fixed based on theoretical costs. “Therefore, totally detached from operational reality – and not based on the detailed and structured regulatory accounting that stems from specific regulations and is produced and audited each year.”

On the date mentioned by the operator, in order to increase competition in mobile telephony, after the authorization to sell Oi Móvel, Anatel adopted some remedies for roaming, such as temporary authorization in the same registration area (local) and a drop in reference prices for wholesale.

TIM also claims to understand that no regulated company can be forced to set prices below its own costs, “because that way they end up becoming unsustainable subsidies that harm competition in the sector.”

Repudiation

In this context, according to Tim, “what should actually be repudiated is the attitude of companies that try to use Justice in an attempt to dodge the initiatives recently adopted by Anatel to curb the irregular and abusive practice of ‘permanent roaming’” .

Tim concludes the note saying that it firmly values ​​free competition and the fight against unfair competition.

PUBLICITY