Torrid world – 07/22/2022 – Hélio Schwartsman

The heat wave that hits Europe causes many cities on the continent to record temperatures above 40°C. Forest fires also occur in several regions. There is no longer any possible doubt, these are the effects of anthropogenic global warming, that is, caused by man. Of course, this cannot be concluded from this particular heat wave, but from all of them, which are becoming more and more frequent, intense and start earlier and earlier. In Portugal alone, one of the hardest-hit areas, more than a thousand people died last week due to high temperatures.

And that brings us to the heart of today’s column: air conditioning. Some environmentalists turn up their noses at these devices, which they describe as a superfluous luxury that demands industrial amounts of energy, consumption that, in a vicious cycle, exacerbates global warming. The energy part is true, but I wouldn’t call air conditioners a superfluous luxury, because they save lives. And not a few.

A work by Alan Barreca of Tulane University showed that the massive adoption of air conditioners by Americans is the main reason for an 80% reduction in the number of premature deaths in the most torrid days of the US summer. Deaths fell from 3,600 a year in the period between 1900 and 1959 to 600 between 1960 and 2004. Europeans, even for architectural reasons, did not adhere to air conditioning on the same scale as Americans. It’s one of the reasons why heatwaves are more lethal in the old world.

The point is that, with global warming, the use of these devices will increasingly become a public health issue. It is inconceivable that, in the richest countries in the world, heat waves leave thousands of dead behind. The remedy is to improve the quality of the energy matrix of electricity generation, so that the use of appliances does not heat up the planet even more.