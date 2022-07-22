tourists fight in a Disney park; watch







Brawl took place at Magic Kingdom park, Florida (USA), on Wednesday (20) Photo: Playback/Twitter

A general confusion, with the right to punches, screams and arrest, was caught on camera in one of the parks of the city. disney, in Florida (USA), on Wednesday (20). The beating left one person hospitalized, some imprisoned and others banished from the famous theme park.

according to WDWmembers of two different families engaged in physical confrontation after a disagreement in the line of a attraction of the Magic Kingdom. A young woman forgot her cell phone and left the line at Mickey’s PhilharMagic, a special effects show that is one of the park’s main attractions, to pick up the device. When trying to re-enter the line, a member of the other family did not let her pass and pushed her away. The young woman’s family, who wore matching outfits (red shorts and white t-shirt), waited for rival family members to leave the attraction to start an argument. The argument soon turned into a brawl.

The exchange of punches had consequences. “We were banned from disney forever unless we contact the boss. Two people from the other family were arrested and the rest left, none of our family was arrested. They want us to leave the hotel, but we still have two weeks (reserved) here. We have to leave Disney properties.” WDW.

Watch the moment of confusion.