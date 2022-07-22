TRE asks for federal troops to secure elections in 10 municipalities in Ceará; see list

This Thursday, the 21st, the request for federal troops to reinforce security on election day in 10 municipalities in Ceará was approved. The request for reinforcement for October 2, the first round of elections, is for the municipalities of Strength, Quixadá, tauá, Sobral, Juazeiro do Norte, Caucaia, pacaju, aquiraz, Horizon and Maracanaú. The request was approved by the Regional Electoral Court of Ceará (TRE-CE).

The request is a response to a consultation by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to all regional electoral courts in Brazil on the need to send troops to provide security. The Government of Ceará on the security of the elections and the need for troops for reinforcement. The manifestations will be sent to the TSE, which will decide whether or not to comply with the request for reinforcement.

Counties

The survey of the municipalities to be covered with federal security troops in the elections was carried out by the Permanent Security Commission of TRE-CE, based on the demands of the 109 electoral zones of Ceará. The request was ratified by the Regional Electoral Prosecutor’s Office and unanimously approved by the full court.

