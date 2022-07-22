Treasury Direct: fixed rate offers up to 13.68% per year with fiscal risk and possible global recession

Public bond rates operate mixed this Thursday afternoon (21). In fixed-rate securities, rates on short- and medium-term securities advance by up to 8 basis points. In inflation-linked bonds, rates fluctuate between a slight fall and stability.

Flavio Serrano, chief economist at Greenbay Investimentos, explains that the day on the local yield curve was marked by fiscal concerns, involving the maintenance of the spending ceiling.

The advance of the Selic rate beyond the August meeting of the Central Bank also had an impact on rates.

In the external scenario, Serrano highlights that the market is rehearsing a bear market (a movement of strong fall in assets during a period), due to a possible sharp economic slowdown.

Attention should also be paid to the increase in interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB), which made the first increase in 11 years. The adjustment was 0.50 percentage point, bringing the deposit rate from -0.5% to 0%.

There was doubt in the market whether the monetary authority would opt for a rise of 0.25 point or 0.5 percentage point.

On the market’s radar and which may impact the yield curve next week, Serrano highlights the meeting of the Fomc (Federal Open Market Committee), on July 27, which could raise the American interest rate by 0.75 percentage point. And the IPCA-15 data, preview of the July inflation, which will be released on the 26th.

Within the Direct Treasury, the biggest increase was in the Fixed Rate 2025 Treasury. The public bond offered an annual yield of 13.49%, above the 13.41% seen on Wednesday (20).

The Fixed Rate Treasury 2029 offered an annual return of 13.58% at 3:25 pm, higher than the 13.55% recorded in the previous session.

The Fixed Rate 2033 Treasury rate remained stable, with an annual return of 13.68%.

In inflation-linked bonds, most rates were stable. Only the IPCA+ 2026 Treasury and IPCA+ 2055 Treasury rates dropped between 2 and 3 basis points.

Read more:

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct this Thursday afternoon (21):

Collection in June

The collection of federal taxes and contributions totaled R$ 181.040 billion in June. The result represents a real increase (discounting inflation) of 17.96% compared to the same month of 2021. The result exceeded the median of estimates in the survey Broadcast projectionsof R$ 175.106 billion, whose floor was R$ 145 billion and the ceiling showed R$ 182.300 billion.

In relation to May this year, there was an increase of 8.77% in tax collection. The amount collected last month was the highest for the month of June since the beginning of the historical series.

In the first half of the year, federal revenue totaled R$ 1.089 trillion, the highest volume for the period since the beginning of the historical series. The amount represents a real advance of 11% compared to the first six months of last year.

The exemptions granted by the government resulted in a tax waiver of R$ 39.630 billion in the first half of this year, an amount higher than in the same period last year, when it was R$ 31.753 billion. In June alone, the exemptions totaled BRL 10.057 billion, also above the amount recorded in the same month of 2021 (BRL 5.709 billion).

In a comment to customers, XP classified the collection of federal taxes as a “positive surprise”. The institution stressed, however, that the fiscal “breaks” and the slowdown in prices and activity in the second half of this year “may negatively affect revenues” from now on.

XP estimates that the total collection of federal taxes could reach R$ 2.149 billion, which would be “a significant gain compared to last year”.

European central bank

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced the first rate hike in 11 years on Thursday (21). The increase was 0.5 percentage point, bringing its deposit rate from -0.5% to 0% and that of loans from 0.25% to 0.75%. The institution has kept rates in negative territory since 2014 as it grapples with the region’s sovereign debt crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Governing Council deemed it appropriate to take a larger first step on its path to base rate normalization than signaled at its previous meeting,” the ECB said in a statement.

There was a recent doubt in the market about the intensity of today’s movement, whether it would be up 0.25 point or 0.5 percentage point.

On the one hand, there was fear on the part of the authorities of losing control of consumer inflation. With inflation already approaching double digits, there is a risk that it will take root above the ECB’s 2% target. On the other hand, there is the risk of the economy collapsing, which is already suffering from the consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Exchange and emerging

The International Institute of Finance (IIF) stated that the largest emerging countries must withstand the global shock and allow the exchange rate to depreciate. According to the IIF, emerging markets are well positioned to deal with capital flight and currency devaluation. The exception is Turkey. For the entity, the situation is more worrying among the so-called border markets, which were harmed by the rise in food prices.

Budget, Mercosur-Singapore and elections

Even with the increase in revenue, the government will be forced to cut and cancel spending again on the eve of the elections to comply with the spending ceiling, the rule that limits the growth of expenses to the variation of inflation.

Initial calculations point to a need for an effective cut of around R$ 5 billion, according to an investigation carried out by the newspaper. The State of São Paulo. But the value of the contingency may fall to a level closer to R$ 3 billion with adjustments within the Budget itself.

The size of the cut should only be defined, next Friday, when the Bimonthly Budget Expenditure and Revenue Assessment Report is sent to Congress.

Also on the political scene, the free trade agreement between Mercosur and Singapore, signed yesterday (20) in Paraguay, could increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by R$ 28.1 billion by 2041. The estimate was released by the Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, the agreement should result in an increase of BRL 21.2 billion in Brazilian exports to Singapore and BRL 27.9 billion in imports over the next 20 years. According to the ministry’s calculations, investments in Brazil would increase by R$ 11.1 billion in the same period.

Also noteworthy is the information that Rosa Weber, minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), was chosen as rapporteur for the crime news presented by opposition parliamentarians against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The action was brought after the meeting of the Chief Executive with ambassadors, last Monday (17), in which he returned to attack the Brazilian electoral system and spread false news about electronic voting machines.

