Troubled exit explains why Ronaldo stopped in 602 games, a mark equaled by Cássio at Corinthians | Corinthians

Goalkeeper Cássio equaled Ronaldo Giovanelli last Wednesday, in the 3-1 victory over Coritiba, at Neo Química Arena, as the third player with the most matches for Timão. Now, both have 602 games for the club. The shirt number 12 should pass the mark on Sunday, against Atlético-MG.

Cássio debuted for Corinthians in 2012 and, over 11 seasons, won nine titles. At 35, he says he thinks about playing until he’s 40 and doesn’t see himself playing for another team in Brazil.

Ronaldo, born in Corinthians, also dreamed of retiring at Timão, but he couldn’t. Holder between 1988 and 1998, he took the field for the last time for Corinthians at the age of 30, on January 29 of that year, in a 1-0 defeat to Vasco, at Pacaembu.

According to reports by the former goalkeeper, his departure from Parque São Jorge was a decision made by coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who had taken over the team.

When the contract ended, Ronaldo found himself stuck with Timão (who owned his “pass”, something that no longer exists in football) and was just training for 42 days. Due to lack of salary agreement and feeling discredited by Luxemburgo, Ronaldo was released and went to play for Fluminense.

At the time, the São Paulo Football Federation set the pass at US$ 1.3 million, an amount paid by the Rio club. It was 16 years with Corinthians, nine of them as the absolute starter of the alvinegra team.

Ronaldo became a starter in the 1988 Paulistão finals, replacing goalkeeper Carlos, a Brazilian national team player, becoming champion. He won the 1995 and 1997 Paulistas, the 1990 Brasileirão and the 1995 Copa do Brasil.

– The worst thing a player can feel is that they are in the way. And that was what I had been feeling at Corinthians. So I took my things and left – Ronaldo told the press in 1998.

According to reports at the time, the goalkeeper received US$ 55,000 monthly at Corinthians and asked for US$ 5,000 more to stay. Without a deal, he closed for a similar amount at the Laranjeiras club, where he signed for 14 months.

Corinthians now have Nei in their goal, a goalkeeper who was Brazilian champion in 1998 as a starter and who reached 108 matches for the club, leaving the goal during the 1999 Libertadores Cup.

Check out the players with the most matches Corinthians:

Vladimir – 806 games Luizinho – 607 games Cassio – 602 games

Ronaldo Giovanelli – 602 games Ze Maria – 598 games Biro-Biro – 590 games

