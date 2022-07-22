Trump Should Be Held Responsible for Attack on Capitol Hill, Congressional Committee Says | World

Donald Trump has paved the way for “anarchy and corruption” and must be held accountable for the January 6, 2021, attack, Bennie Thompson, chairman of the congressional investigation committee into the Capitol invasion, said during a hearing on Thursday. 21).

The former Republican president “tried to destroy our democratic institutions,” Thompson declared during a hearing that concluded a series of public presentations of the committee’s work.

According to Thompson, all those responsible for the attack, including the White House, will have to “answer for their actions before the courts.” “This will have serious consequences, otherwise I fear our democracy will not recover.”

Two committee members summed up the day of January 6, 2021, lived “minute by minute” by Donald Trumpwhom they accused of having “failed in his duty” as US commander-in-chief, having done “nothing” to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol.

It was the former president who summoned his supporters to Washington the day members of Congress certified his rival, Democrat Joe Biden, in the presidential election.

Around noon, in an impassioned speech in the heart of the capital, Trump urged supporters to “fight like hell” against alleged “massive election fraud”. He then returned to the White House as the mob launched an attack on the temple of American democracy.

Trump supporters occupy the Capitol Rotunda – Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP

Trump took more than three hours to ask supporters to leave Capitol Hill. “I understand your pain,” the then-President of the United States declared in a video posted on Twitter. “But you have to go home now.”

Thursday’s hearing before the House committee, made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans disliked by their party, detailed what happened between those two speeches.

Entrenched in the White House’s private dining room, Donald Trump watched the attack on television “while his close advisers and family begged him to intervene,” described Democratic congresswoman Elaine Luria.

“But President Trump refused to act out of his selfish desire to remain in power.”

In all that time, Trump “didn’t pick up the phone once to order his administration” to help the police, accused Republican Liz Cheney.

Matthew Pottinger, who served on the National Security Council, and former White House Assistant Press Secretary Sarah Matthews were called as witnesses to report what happened behind the scenes that day. Both resigned after 6 January.

Matthew Pottinger, a former employee of the US National Security Council, testifies before the US Congressional commission investigating the January 6 Capitol invasion. — Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/ Reuters

The committee also showed videos of testimony from Pat Cipollone, the former White House legal adviser who recently declared that Trump should have conceded defeat at the polls.

The public session was the eighth in six weeks and the second to be broadcast in prime time nationwide. The previous ones focused on topics such as the role of the extreme right in the attack or the pressure exerted by Donald Trump and his collaborators on electoral agents.

Last week, the committee examined the impact of a tweet Trump sent on Dec.

Members of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers militias, as well as other Trump supporters, interpreted the message as a “call to arms”, according to lawmakers.

More than 850 people were arrested in the attack on Congress, which left five dead and 140 police officers injured.

Trump, 76, who has given several hints that he intends to run for president again in 2024, had to face an impeachment trial, accused by the lower house of encouraging the insurrection. The tycoon was acquitted by the Senate.

The committee is expected to deliver a report to Congress with its findings in the coming months.