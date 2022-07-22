Turco Mohamed is fired by Atlético-MG | athletic-mg

Antonio Mohamed is no longer the coach of Atlético-MG. The Argentine was fired this Friday morning, after Galo failed to overcome Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. The 1-1 draw was the trigger for the fall. In the alvinegro command, el Turco added 45 games, 27 wins, 13 draws and 5 defeats – 69.6% profit. Auxiliary Lucas Gonçalves leads the team on Sunday, against Corinthians, for the Brazilian.

After the match, the coach appeared dejected at the press conference and disapproved of Galo’s performance, who, once again, had a bad night. Atlético came from elimination in the Copa do Brasil to Flamengo (after winning the first leg by 2 to 1), and beat Botafogo by 1 to 0, still with difficulties of good collective performance.

“It doesn’t depend on one or two players, it depends on the team and we’re not working as a team. We have to make various aspects of the game work.” (Turkish after draw with Cuiabá)

1 of 4 Turco Mohamed, Atlético-MG coach, in front of victory against Botafogo — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Turco Mohamed, coach of Atlético-MG, in front of victory against Botafogo — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

The coach had already swung in office after a sequence of four matches without a win in the Brazilian Championship. The reaction came in front of Flamengo, in June, for the Brasileirão. Following, Galo also won the first leg against the Rubro-Negro team, at Mineirão, for the Copa do Brasil.

In the return game, he succumbed to pressure from Flamengo and was eliminated from the Brazil’s Cup with a 2-0 defeat, in addition to the team’s apathetic performance. The crowd’s pressure for Turco’s departure reached another level.

There was a meeting of the collegiate body last Friday, the 15th, and assessment that the coach was winning a survival against Botafogo, in the 17th round. In the match at Nilton Santos, last Sunday, victory by 1 to 0 and relief from the pressure on top of Turco. However, in the sequence, the Minas Gerais team drew with Cuiabá, in the Pantanal Arena.

Now, Atlético is looking for an immediate replacement capable of leading the team in the fight for the leadership of the Brazilian Championship, in addition to having the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores against Palmeiras, on August 3 and 10. Renato Gaúcho and Odair Hellmann were ventilated names, but the second, according to the gehas minimal chances of being called.

Jorge Sampaoli, free on the market since leaving France’s Olympique de Marseille, is another option ventilated by fans on social media. The Argentine was third in the Brazilian 2020 in charge of the Rooster. And, recently, he watched the Flamengo 2×0 Atlético match at Maracanã, for the Copa do Brasil.

Antonio Mohamed leaves Atlético along with his longtime assistants: Gustavo Lema, Claudio Kenny and Julio Hezze.

2 of 4 Turco Mohamed leaves Atlético after elimination in the Copa do Brasil and stumble in the Brazilian – Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Turkish Mohamed leaves Atlético after elimination in the Copa do Brasil and stumble in the Brazilian – Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Turco took over Galo at the beginning of the year, after Cuca broke the contract by his own decision. The Argentine arrived with pressure to keep the work of the alvinegro idol, who won Campeonato Mineiro, Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil last year. The team was also eliminated in the semifinals of the 2021 Libertadores, by Palmeiras, without losing a single game in the competition.

The Argentine won the Campeonato Mineiro, beating Cruzeiro in the final, and the Supercopa do Brasil, beating Flamengo in a single game.

