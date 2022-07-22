Turco Mohamed is fired by Atlético-MG

Antonio “Turco” Mohamed is no longer the coach of Atlético-MG. Just over six months after being announced as Galo’s coach for the 2022 season, the Argentine couldn’t resist the pressure for the bad football presented by the alvinegra team this year. Turco was dismissed from his post by the white-and-white board after yesterday’s draw (21), with Cuiabá, 1-1, at Arena Pantanal, for the 21st round of the Brazilian.

O #Rooster informs that Antonio Mohamed is no longer the Club’s coach. El Turco and his assistants were fired this morning by President Sérgio Coelho and football director Rodrigo Caetano. The permanent assistant coach Lucas Gonçalves will command the team this Sunday. — Atletico (@Atletico) July 22, 2022

The pressure from the Atlético fans for the coach’s resignation was very strong in recent weeks, especially after the elimination of Atlétco-MG to Flamengo, in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. More than the results, after all there were only five defeats in 45 matches, the charge was due to the lack of football performance, since Galo has one of the most qualified squads in the country. The amount of bad games and the difficulty found in the face of weaker opponents weighed against Turco Mohamed, who is very dear to the players, and is affectionately called Tony by everyone in Cidade do Galo.

But the good relationship with the athletes was not enough to hold the job, which despite having a 69% performance, was always questioned by the bad performances of the team, especially in the Brasileirão. In total, there were 45 matches, with 27 wins, 13 draws and only five defeats. In the first half of the year, the Argentine coach won two titles ahead of white-and-white football: Supercopa do Brasil and Campeonato Mineiro.

Atlético has not yet announced who will command the team at the weekend, against Corinthians, at Mineirão, in a duel valid for the 16th round of the Brazilian. The club from Minas also did not give details about the termination of Turco Mohamed, such as the value of the termination of the contract, which would end in December.

Galo is third in the Brazilian Championship, with 32 points, and is still alive in the Copa Libertadores dispute. The Minas Gerais team is Palmeiras’ opponent in the quarterfinals in clashes that take place on August 3 and 10, the first being at Mineirão and the second at Allianz Parque.