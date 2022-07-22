Ubisoft cancels Ghost Recon Frontline and three other projects

Ubisoft released the financial report for the first quarter of 2022 and detailed worrying information. With an annual drop in revenue and a 9.8% loss in profits compared to the same period in 2021, the strategy to recoup costs was to cancel four games in development, including Ghost Recon Frontline and Splinter Cell VR.

The closing of the games was announced by the Yves Guillemot, CEO of the publisher, during a conference call with investors. According to the executive, the setbacks in the projects were necessary to reduce operating expenses and adopt long-term planning.

First announced in September 2020 as a title for the Oculus, Splinter Cell VR is a side project and is not a remake of the franchise — still in the company’s plans. Ghost Recon Frontline managed to go a little beyond the reveal and almost had its beta started, but saw the postponement of tests and a series of other problems stop its production.

With “better-than-expected performance” from series like Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six, Ubi expects there to be far more financial success in the second half of the year. CFO Frédérick Duguet’s calculations point to a collection of up to €270 million in the remaining months, while he expects an annual target of €400 million.

In addition to games from renowned Ubisoft franchises, two other “unannounced” AAA titles have also been shelved, but nothing has been said about them. As such, the company intends to “stabilize its workforce” by the end of the current fiscal year — March 2023 — to return to previous period levels.

Ubisoft delays Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to next fiscal year

During the conference call, Guillemot also confirmed the postponement of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for the next fiscal year. Previously slated to arrive in late 2022, the adventure title has been pushed to the period between April 2023 and ending in March 2024. Click here to learn more.

