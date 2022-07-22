Understand impacts of European Central Bank decision

× Photo: Thomas Wolf, Wikimedia Commons

The European Central Bank (ECB, pictured) met today (21) and raised its interest rate by 50 basis points to zero, the first hike in more than a decade.. In the distant past, negative interest rates were used to help stimulate the economy and facilitate the financing of eurozone countries, making their borrowing costs lower.

This was fundamental to reverse the crisis of the PIIGS (acronym translated into Portuguese: Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece and Spain), under the command of Mario Draghi, the same bureaucrat who today asked to resign from the post of Italian prime minister and who just caused the dissolution of Parliament by the president, hours ago.

The market was split between 25 and 50 basis points in its forecast for the all-time high. The question is why the ECB has been the most dovish in the world—essentially the last developed nation to take action against inflation. This even impacted the eurozone more than all other countries, as it is energy dependent on Russia, which suffers a 300% rise in natural gas prices.

Thus, if inflation there was the highest in 40 years, why did it take so long to react? Because, unlike other countries, the ECB is not linked to the National Treasury of its country (as in the case of Brazil and the USA) due to the fact that each country has fiscal independence, despite sharing the same currency.

Therefore, in times of crisis, fiscally responsible countries, such as Germany, become a destination for resources, while more spendthrift countries, such as Italy, begin to have to pay more and more to finance themselves. In the end, this further compromises their national accounts. As there is no currency of its own to devalue, the risk adjustment for each country takes place directly in the interest paid, which creates a dynamic identical to that seen a decade ago, in the last European crisis..

Since this deterioration movement has already started months ago, the ECB was afraid to add fuel to the fire by raising interest rates, as this would further increase countries’ borrowing costs. On the other hand, he needed to move, given that the higher inflation rose, the more real interest rates became negative — which would increase inflationary inertia.

Something had to be done, otherwise the problems would only get worse on both sides. And that’s exactly what happened: the BC’s lack of attitude caused the euro to fall 20%, reaching parity with the dollar (one to one), something not seen for 20 years.

The solution started to appear at the last meeting, when the ECB announced that it would not do anything, but that it was creating a special plan by which it could buy the debt of countries that had their debt prices in a degenerative spiral. Even without the details of the decision, it stopped the deterioration of debts and changed the negative dynamics of the euro a little.

Today, with a stronger-than-expected rise and the formal announcement of the TIP (the name given to the program to purchase debts from peripheral countries), the financial market breathes a little easier: at least something is being done to combat the two big problems of inflation and debt financing.

On the other hand, this also increases the probability of recession. But at the moment, the market seems more concerned with short-term issues. TIP doesn’t hold for long, as some change in the way peripherals spend will be required, so as to prevent things from just getting delayed.

For us, this could change the dynamics of the dollar’s appreciation a bit, as the euro becomes more attractive at the margin. Furthermore, the ECB entering the field helps to improve the perception of risk in the market as a whole, benefiting financial assets in general. Better late than never.

Rodrigo Natalichief strategist at Inv Publications.

