Understand why Meghan Markle hates being compared to Kate Middleton

The recent release on royalty, authored by biographer and investigative journalist Tom Bower, ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors’ revealed more details about Meghan and Harry’s relationship and other members of the Crown.

Among some of the information from the journalist, who says he did extensive research that resulted in the book, including listening to unnamed sources, there is an allegation that Meghan Markle would have allegedly rejected the advice of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles about their disagreements with the father, Thomas Markle.

But, the book also contains information about the tensions between Meghan and Kate Middleton, as Meghan hated their constant comparisons.

In an excerpt published in The Sun, Tom Bower states that “Meghan was angry that Palace officials refused to protect her image”, adding that she “hated comparisons to Kate who didn’t complain”.

Bower then wrote that Kate, on the other hand, felt that Meghan was “despising other people”.

This is also a subject that was brought up during Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. The pair claimed the palace was not shielding Meghan from negative press attention, citing this as one of the main reasons they decided to step away from the Firm and move to Los Angeles.

We know that since Meghan and Harry’s departure from the Crown, there has been a lot of speculation about a feud between the Sussexes and the Cambridges, citing that Meghan and Kate had little relationship in the run-up to Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

The reported tensions only worsened after the couple’s bombastic interview, which aired in March last year, in both the United States and the United Kingdom, where Meghan said she was actually the one who cried over the princess’s bridesmaid dress. Charlotte, not Kate as previously reported by the British press.