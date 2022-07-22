US futures fall after Snapchat result shakes techs; PMIs and More Market Matters Today

New York index futures operate lower on Friday morning as Snapchat’s results weigh on tech stocks.

Shares in Snapchat’s parent company plunged nearly 30% in the pre-market after reporting second-quarter (2Q22) results that fell short of expectations and saying it plans to slow hiring. Snap’s result weighed on social media and technology stocks with concerns that could be impacted by slowing online advertising sales.

The earnings season in the US is in full swing, with emphasis on the release of the results of American Express, Verizon and Twitter before the markets open.

Meanwhile, European markets operate with slight gains in today’s session, with investors monitoring economic data and corporate results and trying to guess the path of monetary policy.

The European Central Bank (ECB) yesterday announced a 50 basis point interest rate hike, its first increase in 11 years, as concerns over rising inflation overcame fears of a slowdown in growth induced by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Asian stocks closed mixed on Friday as investors digested a slight increase in Japanese inflation in June after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) kept interest rates at ultra-low levels on Thursday.

On B3, investors should reflect the drop in production by Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) in the second quarter of this year, however, according to the state-owned company, the result does not impact the production guidance for 2022, of 2.6 MMboed (million barrels of oil). equivalent oil per day), with a variation of 4% up or down this year.

1. World Scholarships

United States

After rising for three consecutive trading sessions, US futures indexes operate lower this Friday (22), pressured by technology stocks, which echo Snapchat’s results below forecast.

News that the company will cut hiring has also affected what has been a bullish wave for tech stocks.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.08%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.30%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.57%

Asia

Asian markets closed with no clear direction as inflation in Japan rises. Data released today (22) showed that prices in Japan rose 2.2% in June from a year ago, in line with market consensus.

It is worth remembering that the Central Bank of Japan on Thursday kept rates at ultra-low levels, as expected.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.06%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.40%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +0.17%

Kospi (South Korea), -0.66%

Europe

A day after the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years, European stocks are on the upswing.

In addition to raising interest rates, the ECB also introduced the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI), a bond protection plan designed to limit borrowing costs across the region and limit fragmentation for indebted countries in southern Europe.

On the data front, PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) readings on Friday showed that eurozone business activity unexpectedly shrank in July, with the manufacturing slowdown picking up pace and service sector growth slowing, with rising costs forcing consumers to cut back on expenses.

British consumer confidence remained at a record low in July as rising inflation and rising interest rates continued to weigh on morale. The index held at -41 in July, matching June’s 48-year low and staying below levels previously seen before recessions.

British retail sales were down 0.1% in June, official figures showed on Friday, while the 0.5% monthly decline in May was revised down from 0.5% to 0.8%.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.12%

DAX (Germany), +0.14%

CAC 40 (France), +0.31%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.15%

commodities

Oil prices fell again after registering a slight increase earlier, after falling about 3% in the previous session due to weakened demand in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, and a recovery in Libyan supply.

Already the prices of iron ore recovered US$ 100 in today’s session (22).

WTI Oil, -0.53% at $95.84 a barrel

Brent crude, -0.38% at $103.47 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 3.57% to 681.00 yuan, equivalent to US$100.64

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +2.04% to $23,381.51 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

The week ends with the release of the purchasing managers index (PMI, in its acronym in English) of services and of the industry in the USA, which should register advances in both sectors.

Around here, the domestic agenda is empty.

Brazil

2 pm: Roberto Campos Neto, President of BC, has a meeting with Thomas Bohner, CEO & Founder, Jacqueline Kuiper, General Counsel, and Miguel Campos, FinTech Director, from Credix Finance (closed to the press)

USA

10:45 am: July Industry PMI (preliminary), Refinitiv forecast is 52 points

10:45 am: July Services PMI (preliminary), Refinitiv consensus points to 52.6 points

3pm: Baker Hughes rig count

Russia

9 am: Central Bank of Russia decides on interest rates

3. Fachin gives Bolsonaro 5 days to explain speech against electronic voting machines

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Edson Fachin, determined on Thursday (21) that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) manifest, within five days, on actions by parties regarding the presentation of the Chief Executive. to ambassadors, last Monday (18), in which he again questioned the security of electronic voting machines.

After the meeting, the PT, PDT, Rede and PCdoB parties filed a lawsuit asking, in general, that social networks take down videos of the presentation posted by the president himself, that Bolsonaro be fined for negative early propaganda and that the head of the Executive publishes an erratum denying the claims made to diplomatic representatives.

STF debates combating disinformation during election campaign

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) held a debate yesterday with political marketers about this year’s election campaign. In the virtual event, ways to discourage hate speech and attacks on institutions in electoral propaganda were discussed.

The debate is part of the STF’s Program to Combat Misinformation and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The Associative Club of Political Marketing Professionals (Camp) also participated in the event.

Bolsonaro says Petrobras was not having a social bias provided for by law

In a tone of celebration with the latest fuel drop announced by Petrobras, Bolsonaro said yesterday that the state company “was not having a social bias provided for by law”. It was the first time that the president referred to the alleged lack of application of the company’s social function in the past.

“Yesterday [quarta] Petrobras lowered the price of gasoline at refineries by R$0.20. I saw the explanations of the new president of Petrobras saying that he followed the PPI (International Parity Price) criteria,” Bolsonaro said in a broadcast on social media.

4. Covid

Last Thursday (21), Brazil recorded 271 deaths and 54,145 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 244, up 4% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 52,225, which represents a decrease of 8% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 168,623,042, equivalent to 78.49% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,602,937 people, which represents 83.60% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 99,514,462 people, or 46.32% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4)

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) recorded a total production, on average, of oil, LNG and natural gas in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), of 2.65 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), a decrease of 5 .1% over the same period in 2021 and over the 1st quarter of this year.

Production in the pre-salt fields operated by Petrobras reached 3.55 million bpd (barrels per day) in 2Q22, a volume 2.9% higher than in 1Q22, due to the higher number of losses with stops for maintenance and interventions in the pre-salt platforms. -salt and post-salt, mitigated by the ramp-up of the P-68 units, FPSO Carioca and the start of operation of the FPSO Guanabara, in the Mero field.

IRB (IRBR3)

The IRB (IRBR3) recorded a loss of BRL 273.1 million in May, compared to a profit of BRL 7.5 million in the same month of 2021.

In the first 5 months of 2022, the net loss is BRL 285.3 million, compared to a net income of BRL 9.4 million for the same period last year.

Minerva (BEEF3)

Minerva Foods (BEEF3) announced that there was the first shipment of fresh beef to Canada, from the Palmeiras de Goiás unit.

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3)

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) entered into an agreement for the sale of its entire stake in Uberlândia Shopping.

The divestment amount is R$195 million at a cap rate of 8.2%, based on the mall’s NOI estimated for the year 2022. Completion of the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of certain usual conditions precedent.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

