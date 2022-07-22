Vasco may lose important ‘trump’ for this transfer window

Vasco and 777 Partners are increasingly aligned in the transition and integration process to the SAF format. But, even if visits to Rio de Janeiro are happening frequently and the structural organization chart of the technical team is already being assembled, the risk of the North Americans being unable to invest even in this transfer window, for the course of Series B, is great. .

The unexpected obstacle is due to an injunction obtained in court by the Consumer Rights Commission of the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj), under the command of state deputy Fábio Silva, which requires that the contract between the club and the company be shown in full to the members. This action paralyzed Cruz-Maltino’s internal rites for the possible sale of SAF to the holding company.

Vasco appealed the decision, but yesterday (21) the judge Lúcia Regina Esteves declared herself suspicious and requested the redistribution of the demand, which further delays the definition of the case, while there is a race against time, since the window of transfers ends on August 15th.

In the club’s internal bureaucratic process, there are still three chapters to go before the approval or not of the sale of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol: the opinion of the Special Studies Commission on the contract – something that should happen today (22) -, the meeting of the Deliberative to give its verdict and, finally, the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE), which will be the vote among the partners on the proposed sale of 70% of SAF to 777 Partners.

The initial idea was that the AGE would take place on July 30, but with this legal impediment, such a date becomes practically impossible.

On the 777 side, there is already a structure to play Vasco’s football in this transitional period. Paulo Bracks, ex-Internacional and América-MG, has been a consultant for the company and could take over the Vasco football department if the SAF is approved. He has mostly reported to Johannes Spors, sporting director of 777 Football Group, and Don Dransfield, CEO of the holding’s football arm.

The trio has been in Rio de Janeiro since last Tuesday, participating in meetings with the board of Vasco, mainly with the football manager, Carlos Brazil, the 1st vice-general, Carlos Osório, and the president of the club, Jorge Salgado. . The 777’s foreign delegation left last night after visits to the Moacyr Barbosa training center and the CBF headquarters.

So far, the only reinforcement announced by Cruz-Maltino was the return of forward Alex Teixeira, revealed by the club. The 32-year-old player, however, still cannot be registered as Vasco received a “transfer ban” from FIFA due to a debt with Portuguese coach Ricardo Sá Pinto. The board, however, is calm and guarantees that it will resolve the situation soon.

Paulinho’s name, also revealed by the club, was suggested by Vasco’s leaders to 777, who saw with good eyes. However, despite a poll, no official proposal has been made for the Bayer Leverkusen (ALE) striker.