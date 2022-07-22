Vasco requests Maracanã for a game against Chape, in Alex Teixeira’s debut | vasco

Vasco intends to return to Maracanã soon. The club requested, this Thursday, the stadium for the match against Chapecoense, on July 31. The game will mark the debut of Alex Teixeira.

The club has contacted the Consortium that manages the stadium and is awaiting a response. The relationship between the parties is not good. At the beginning of the month, Vasco needed to go to court to face Sport at Maracanã, since his request was denied by Flamengo and Fluminense.

Vasco’s idea this time is to seek a solution through dialogue. The club is interested in participating in the Maracanã bidding process, if possible, in partnership with Flamengo and Fluminense. So try to avoid a new conflict.

In the request, Vasco proposed an agreement for the use of Maracanã in two more games in the season, in addition to the match against Chapecoense. The games would be defined later, according to the calendars of Vasco, Flamengo and Fluminense.

Vasco players are grateful for the support of the crowd at Maracanã after the game against Sport

Vasco played two Serie B matches at Maracanã. In addition to the game against Sport, he faced Cruzeiro at the stadium. In both sold all tickets.

Match against Chape should mark the debut of Alex Teixeira

Flamengo, however, is not satisfied with Vasco’s presence at the stadium. The club went to court this week with a petition to try to ensure that Vasco is not able to play at Maracanã of his own volition exclusively.

Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama informs that on Thursday afternoon, by official letter, it requested the Maracanã Consortium and CBF to change the venue for its match from July 31, 4pm, against Chapecoense de São Januário to the Maracana. The club understands that, due to the debut of Alex Teixeira, one of the main signings of the club in recent years, our fans have the right to celebrate the player’s return in the biggest stadium in Rio de Janeiro, even more because it is a game on prime football day and time: Sunday, 4pm. Recently, Fluminense FC used the Maracanã stage for striker Fred’s farewell party and CR Flamengo plans for the debut of athlete Arturo Vidal in the coming weeks.

In addition, we inform that the club officially approached CR Flamengo, the stadium’s licensee, also this Thursday, to propose an agreement for the use of Maracanã until the end of the season, with the objective of guaranteeing greater predictability, better coordination between the clubs and avoid litigation. According to the proposal, Vasco da Gama would play two more matches this year at Maracanã, in addition to the match against Chapecoense. Additional matches would be defined depending on the progress of competitions involving CR Vasco da Gama, CR Flamengo and Fluminense FC.

