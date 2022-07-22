Vasco works with Alex Teixeira’s debut against Chapecoense: “He performed very well” | vasco

Vasco was satisfied with the physical conditions presented by Alex Teixeira, recently hired by the club. Even so, physical preparation coordinator Daniel Félix is ​​cautious when talking about the striker’s debut, scheduled to take place against Chapecoense depending on the 32-year-old’s evolution.

– All assessments showed good levels of strength. Good levels in the injury prevention criterion, balanced, very close to that presented by the group. What has to be very clear is that he is an athlete who was on vacation, one month and 10 days without high intensity physical activity, only maintaining valences with the personal. That’s how it has to be treated, but with a little more speed in decision-making due to the athlete’s ability to help, due to history, weight and the stage of competition we are in.

– We have to think of a good balance between performance and prevention. Imagine accelerating the process, him having some kind of injury and losing him later on. He is already participating in the work, he is in the videos, in the tactical work, so that we can have this balance as soon as possible – explained the physical trainer.

Alex Teixeira in his first training session at Vasco

Vasco’s medical director, Gustavo Caldeira also spoke about the reinforcement conditions and reiterated the good levels presented by Alex Teixeira.

– We did a lot of evaluations, he’s a very athletic guy. He performed very well, balanced, strong. The base forecast for his debut is the game against Chapecoense, from then on.

In his presentation, the athlete himself had already talked about the possibility of debuting against Chape, on July 31, at 4 pm, in São Januário, for the 22nd round of Serie B. He was presented to the Vasco fan last Tuesday, before of the game against Ituano, and has been training with the squad since the beginning of this week.

